Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: SPO Killed, Another Injured In Militant Attack In Kishtwar
Kashmir: SPO Killed, Another Injured In Militant Attack In Kishtwar

Kashmir: SPO Killed, Another Injured In Militant Attack In Kishtwar

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-04-14, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

KISHTWAR: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and another injured on Monday in a militant attack in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

The incident took place at remote Tandar village of Dachan this afternoon, the official said.

He said some militants opened fire on the two SPOs on duty, killing one of them and leaving the other critically injured.

The militants fled the scene with two service rifles of the jawans, the official said, adding reinforcements have been rushed to the area to track down the assailants.__Kashmir Observer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘We weren’t prepared’: Macron extends France’s lockdown till May 11

France will remain locked down until at least May 11, PM Emmanuel Macron has revealed, calling on... more»

Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert

As nearly 30 projects across the globe strive to produce a vaccine for Covid-19 soon, Sarah... more»

Kashmir: SPO Killed, Another Injured In Militant Attack In Kishtwar

KISHTWAR: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and another injured on Monday in a militant... more»

Spain allows partial return to work as casualty figures improve

Spain allowed some employees to return to work in factories, offices and on construction sites on... more»

AJK coronavirus lockdown extended till April 21, suspected cases to self-quarantine

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to continue the lockdown to... more»

Trump retweets call to fire gov’t expert Fauci

US President Donald Trump retweeted a call for the firing of the administration’s top... more»

Pakistan’s PM rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has gone back to the United Nations Security Council over Jammu... more»

OPEC+ approves historic oil deal amid coronavirus pandemic

OPEC, Russia and other oil-producing nations agreed on Sunday to cut output by a record amount,... more»

Italy orders rescued migrants onto quarantine ship

Italy has ordered 156 migrants on board a German rescue ship off the western coast of Sicily to be... more»

Pakistan scrambles to repatriate workers after UAE warning

RIYADH/DUBAI: Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE on Sunday said the embassy was waiting for... more»

Search

Back to Top