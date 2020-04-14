Voice Of Vienna

Austria reopens some shops as lockdown eased

Austria 2020-04-14
Austria is to reopen thousands of shops on Tuesday as it seeks to ease restrictions brought in to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Garden centres, DIY stores and small shops will open as part of a step-by-step plan to restart the economy.

However, strict social distancing rules remain in place, with people urged to stay at home as much as possible.

Austria has even made it compulsory for people to wear a mask in supermarkets and pharmacies.

Some other countries have also eased restrictions imposed over the pandemic.

Austria was one of the first European countries to follow neighbouring Italy in imposing strict lockdown measures about a month ago, and the government says it has managed to flatten the curve of new infections. It has so far reported about 14,000 cases and 368 deaths.

Last week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz unveiled plans to lift restrictions gradually.

In an open letter to the country on Saturday, he said he wanted to “come out of this crisis as quickly as possible and fight for every job in Austria”.

From Monday, shops under 400 sq m (4,300 sq ft) in size will be allowed to reopen, along with hardware stores and garden centres.

Larger shops, shopping centres and hairdressers are due to reopen from 1 May, while restaurants and hotels could reopen from mid-May if health conditions allow, Mr Kurz has said.__BBC

