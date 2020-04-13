Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Ukrainian firefighters battle massive flames near disused Chernobyl nuclear plant
Ukrainian firefighters battle massive flames near disused Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukrainian firefighters battle massive flames near disused Chernobyl nuclear plant

Europe 2020-04-13, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Hundreds of personnel, supported by multiple fire engines and special aircraft, were filmed fighting a forest fire that broke out in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, reportedly stirring up radiation levels in the abandoned area.

Already on nationwide lockdown because of Covid-19 outbreak, Ukraine is dealing with wildfires that have engulfed the so-called alienation zone set up after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. The fires have easily consumed the grass, bushes and forest trees that had dried out following a warm end to winter.

A Ruptly video, made public on Sunday, shows a fire engine making its way through a post-apocalyptic Chernobyl landscape. The road is flanked by flames and thick smoke, while some parts of the forest look completely burnt-out.

Over 300 firefighters, dozens of engines and five aircraft have been dispatched to deal with the emergency.

Authorities insist that the fire doesn’t pose any risk to the public. However, the head of Ukraine’s State Ecological Inspection claims radiation readings are now 16 times higher than normal within the bushfire area.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Italy orders rescued migrants onto quarantine ship

Italy has ordered 156 migrants on board a German rescue ship off the western coast of Sicily to be... more»

Pakistan scrambles to repatriate workers after UAE warning

RIYADH/DUBAI: Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE on Sunday said the embassy was waiting for... more»

Israel president denies Gantz more time to form government

Israel’s president on Sunday rejected parliament speaker Benny Gantz’s request for... more»

Ukrainian firefighters battle massive flames near disused Chernobyl nuclear plant

Hundreds of personnel, supported by multiple fire engines and special aircraft, were filmed... more»

Turkey charges 20 Saudis in Khashoggi killing

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on April 11 accepted an indictment on the 2018 killing of Saudi... more»

Russian flight had half of Covid-19 infections found in China on Saturday

More than half of the coronavirus infections reported by China on Sunday stemmed from a Russian... more»

Indian cop gets hand CHOPPED OFF amid scuffle with blade-wielding men defying Covid-19 lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown in the state of Punjab turned violent, with a team of police officers... more»

Austria: Masks denier targeted by the police

Fine for mask denier – the police have intervened since Saturday. From Tuesday onward, the... more»

‘I’m sorry you feel that way’ – UK Home Secretary Patel savaged for non-apology to NHS workers

As Britain’s beleaguered healthcare workers fall ill with Covid-19, Home Secretary Priti Patel... more»

Afghan forces kill 27 Taliban fighters

KABUL: Afghan security forces said Saturday at least 27 Taliban insurgents were killed in the... more»

Search

Back to Top