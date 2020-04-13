Ukrainian firefighters battle massive flames near disused Chernobyl nuclear plant

Hundreds of personnel, supported by multiple fire engines and special aircraft, were filmed fighting a forest fire that broke out in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, reportedly stirring up radiation levels in the abandoned area.

Already on nationwide lockdown because of Covid-19 outbreak, Ukraine is dealing with wildfires that have engulfed the so-called alienation zone set up after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. The fires have easily consumed the grass, bushes and forest trees that had dried out following a warm end to winter.

A Ruptly video, made public on Sunday, shows a fire engine making its way through a post-apocalyptic Chernobyl landscape. The road is flanked by flames and thick smoke, while some parts of the forest look completely burnt-out.

Over 300 firefighters, dozens of engines and five aircraft have been dispatched to deal with the emergency.

Authorities insist that the fire doesn’t pose any risk to the public. However, the head of Ukraine’s State Ecological Inspection claims radiation readings are now 16 times higher than normal within the bushfire area.__RT.com