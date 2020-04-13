Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Turkey charges 20 Saudis in Khashoggi killing
Turkey charges 20 Saudis in Khashoggi killing

Turkey charges 20 Saudis in Khashoggi killing

International 2020-04-13, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on April 11 accepted an indictment on the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

The 117-page indictment prepared by Istanbul prosecutors accusing 20 Saudi nationals of involvement in the gruesome premeditated murder was accepted by Istanbul’s Heavy Penal Court No. 11.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, was killed and dismembered by a group of Saudi operatives shortly after he entered the country’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018.

His body was never recovered.

Khashoggi, according to reports by the U.N. and other independent organizations, was very likely killed on orders of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

The indictment states that suspect Mansour Othman M. Abbahussain, working as major general and intelligence officer in Saudi Arabia, was tasked in the office of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and was instructed by Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al-Asiri to bring Khashoggi back to the country and to kill him if he resisted. It added that Abbahussain assembled a 15-man hit squad, including himself, for the murder.

He also distributed tasks among the squad, separating them into three groups: intelligence, logistics, and negotiation.

Abbahussain also determined the place to meet Khashoggi as the working office at the Istanbul consulate and made plans for all contingencies before, during, and after the deed.

The indictment accuses al-Asiri and Saud Al-Qahtani of incitement to deliberate killing through torture and seeks aggravated life sentences for both.

It also accuses 18 other Saudi nationals and recommends aggravated life sentences for each.

The 18 were in consensus over killing Khashoggi if he refused to return to Saudi Arabia and acted on the mutual decision to commit the crime, according to the indictment.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Italy orders rescued migrants onto quarantine ship

Italy has ordered 156 migrants on board a German rescue ship off the western coast of Sicily to be... more»

Pakistan scrambles to repatriate workers after UAE warning

RIYADH/DUBAI: Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE on Sunday said the embassy was waiting for... more»

Israel president denies Gantz more time to form government

Israel’s president on Sunday rejected parliament speaker Benny Gantz’s request for... more»

Ukrainian firefighters battle massive flames near disused Chernobyl nuclear plant

Hundreds of personnel, supported by multiple fire engines and special aircraft, were filmed... more»

Turkey charges 20 Saudis in Khashoggi killing

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on April 11 accepted an indictment on the 2018 killing of Saudi... more»

Russian flight had half of Covid-19 infections found in China on Saturday

More than half of the coronavirus infections reported by China on Sunday stemmed from a Russian... more»

Indian cop gets hand CHOPPED OFF amid scuffle with blade-wielding men defying Covid-19 lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown in the state of Punjab turned violent, with a team of police officers... more»

Austria: Masks denier targeted by the police

Fine for mask denier – the police have intervened since Saturday. From Tuesday onward, the... more»

‘I’m sorry you feel that way’ – UK Home Secretary Patel savaged for non-apology to NHS workers

As Britain’s beleaguered healthcare workers fall ill with Covid-19, Home Secretary Priti Patel... more»

Afghan forces kill 27 Taliban fighters

KABUL: Afghan security forces said Saturday at least 27 Taliban insurgents were killed in the... more»

Search

Back to Top