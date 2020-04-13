Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Russian flight had half of Covid-19 infections found in China on Saturday
Russian flight had half of Covid-19 infections found in China on Saturday

Russian flight had half of Covid-19 infections found in China on Saturday

International 2020-04-13, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

More than half of the coronavirus infections reported by China on Sunday stemmed from a Russian flight to Shanghai the day before, underscoring the possible severity of the outbreak in Russia.

Shanghai’s Municipal Health Commission said 51 of 52 imported cases on Saturday were of Chinese nationals who were diagnosed to have Covid-19 after they landed in the city. The travellers accounted for more than half of 97 imported infections China disclosed on Sunday morning. No other information was provided about the flight.

Russia has emerged as a fresh source of imported virus infections for China, which seems to have tamed its own outbreak and has now pivoted toward staving off cases from elsewhere. China has grounded all but one inbound flight per week for foreign airlines in a bid to limit imported cases, but new infections have also found their way back to the country through land borders, especially the one with Russia.China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province has reported more than 100 imported infections from Russia at its land borders so far this month. Russia is tightening a lockdown of its capital amid a worsening spread of the virus that is straining local health systems.

Russia on Sunday reported the number of new coronavirus cases in the country increased by 31% overnight to 2,186. That took the total to 15,770. Twenty-four deaths related to Covid-19 were reported, double the count in the previous period and bringing the nation’s total to 130.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Italy orders rescued migrants onto quarantine ship

Italy has ordered 156 migrants on board a German rescue ship off the western coast of Sicily to be... more»

Pakistan scrambles to repatriate workers after UAE warning

RIYADH/DUBAI: Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE on Sunday said the embassy was waiting for... more»

Israel president denies Gantz more time to form government

Israel’s president on Sunday rejected parliament speaker Benny Gantz’s request for... more»

Ukrainian firefighters battle massive flames near disused Chernobyl nuclear plant

Hundreds of personnel, supported by multiple fire engines and special aircraft, were filmed... more»

Turkey charges 20 Saudis in Khashoggi killing

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on April 11 accepted an indictment on the 2018 killing of Saudi... more»

Russian flight had half of Covid-19 infections found in China on Saturday

More than half of the coronavirus infections reported by China on Sunday stemmed from a Russian... more»

Indian cop gets hand CHOPPED OFF amid scuffle with blade-wielding men defying Covid-19 lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown in the state of Punjab turned violent, with a team of police officers... more»

Austria: Masks denier targeted by the police

Fine for mask denier – the police have intervened since Saturday. From Tuesday onward, the... more»

‘I’m sorry you feel that way’ – UK Home Secretary Patel savaged for non-apology to NHS workers

As Britain’s beleaguered healthcare workers fall ill with Covid-19, Home Secretary Priti Patel... more»

Afghan forces kill 27 Taliban fighters

KABUL: Afghan security forces said Saturday at least 27 Taliban insurgents were killed in the... more»

Search

Back to Top