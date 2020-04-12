Austria: Masks denier targeted by the police

Fine for mask denier – the police have intervened since Saturday. From Tuesday onward, the rules also apply to public transport and in some cases even in personal the car.

After charging high cases for offenses around 3600 euros for table tennis games in groups in the park, police is now authorised to charge fines for minor offenses since Saturday.

25 euros fine

According to the new regulation, those who refuse to wear a mask, i.e. customers who do not want to cover their mouths and noses with a mask or a scarf in supermarkets, should be punished at the spot.

Mask can also be mandatory in the car

From Tuesday after Easter, the mask liability will also be checked in the newly opened shops. Protection is also compulsory in public transport and in rail. In the car you have to put on a mask if you are traveling for work with colleagues.

From Tuesday, 50 euros will be charged if you do not adhere to all other measures – such as the basic restrictions to curb the corona epidemic. Entering areas that have been quarantined will also be penalized.__Krone.at