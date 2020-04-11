Kashmir: Militants Escape After Brief Gunfight In South Kashmir’s Kulgam: Police

SRINAGAR: The militants managed to escape after a brief gunfight with State forces in Nandimarg in the Damhal Hanjipora area of the south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, a police official said on Saturday.

A cordon and search operation was launched by the state forces in Nandimarg in the Damhal Hanjipora area during the night, the official said.

He said the forces launched the operation after receiving information about the presence of militants there during the searches the militants fired on forces personnel, the official said.

The forces retaliated and a gunfight broke out, he said.

The militants managed to escape after initial firing and an operation to trace them has been launched, the official said.

“Some exchange of fire took place immediately after laying cordon of the target houses. It seems that the militants ran away in the initial firing itself, he said.

“One PIKA LMG (rifle) and material for making IEDs were found from a house. Now, a tracker dog is being used__Kashmir Observer