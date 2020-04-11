Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: Militants Escape After Brief Gunfight In South Kashmir’s Kulgam: Police
Kashmir: Militants Escape After Brief Gunfight In South Kashmir’s Kulgam: Police

Kashmir: Militants Escape After Brief Gunfight In South Kashmir’s Kulgam: Police

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-04-11, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

SRINAGAR: The militants managed to escape after a brief gunfight with State forces in Nandimarg in the Damhal Hanjipora area of the south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, a police official said on Saturday.

A cordon and search operation was launched by the state forces in Nandimarg in the Damhal Hanjipora area during the night, the official said.

He said the forces launched the operation after receiving information about the presence of militants there during the searches the militants fired on forces personnel, the official said.

The forces retaliated and a gunfight broke out, he said.

The militants managed to escape after initial firing and an operation to trace them has been launched, the official said.

“Some exchange of fire took place immediately after laying cordon of the target houses. It seems that the militants ran away in the initial firing itself, he said.

“One PIKA LMG (rifle) and material for making IEDs were found from a house. Now, a tracker dog is being used__Kashmir Observer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Militants Escape After Brief Gunfight In South Kashmir’s Kulgam: Police

SRINAGAR: The militants managed to escape after a brief gunfight with State forces in Nandimarg in... more»

Kashmir: 61 doctors, paramedics quarantined in AJK after patient tests positive

MUZAFFARABAD: As many as 61 doctors and paramedics at a major healthcare centre in the capital of... more»

HRW asks India to repeal new citizenship law

NEW YORK: The Human Right Watch (HRW), prominent international watchdog, has called on India to... more»

German region eases Baltic coast travel ban amid Coronavirus

A regional court in eastern Germany has ruled that locals can go to the popular Baltic coast this... more»

‘Less than 1%’ of Austria’s population infected with coronavirus, study says

Less than one percent of Austria’s population is infected with the coronavirus, a study... more»

Criminal organisations in Italy distribute food to extend influence: expert

ROME: Italian anti-mafia author Roberto Saviano has claimed that criminal organisations in Italy... more»

Jordan military arrests TV executives for airing virus complaints

The Jordanian military has arrested the owner of Roya TV and its news director after it aired a... more»

Turkish navy thwarts Greek coast guards in Aegean Sea

ANKARA: The Greek coast guards harassing a Turkish-flagged merchant ship which was traveling in... more»

Eurogroup Finance ministers agree on €500 billion emergency fund

EU Finance ministers agreed on Thursday to a common emergency plan to limit the impact of the... more»

Boris Johnson leaves intensive care as daily death tolls increase in UK and France

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in hospital with coronavirus, has left the intensive... more»

Search

Back to Top