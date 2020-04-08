Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / European Parliament in Strasbourg could become COVID-19 testing centre
European Parliament in Strasbourg could become COVID-19 testing centre

European Parliament in Strasbourg could become COVID-19 testing centre

Europe 2020-04-08, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The European Parliament (EP) in Strasbourg has been made available to become a COVID-19 testing and consultations facility.

David Sassoli, EP president, announced the buildings were being offered after talks with the French authorities.

“We wanted to be with our host city and its citizens in these difficult times,” Sassoli wrote on Twitter.

Roland Ries, the mayor of Strasbourg, said that he was “deeply touched” by the announcement, calling the decision a “humanist gesture”.

“The decision also a symbol of the mutual assistance that European countries must show in the fight against the epidemic,” he added.

No date has been announced as to when the parliament buildings will reopen as a testing centre.

This comes as France nears 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 8,900 deaths.

The European Union has come under fire from some top European leaders, including Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar, for their response to the crisis.

“This is a symmetric recession – it’s affecting everyone, if ever there was a time for Europe to have a coordinated common response based on solidarity it is now,” he told Euronews.

Ireland is among the group of nations, such as Italy and Spain, who are calling for ‘corona bonds’ to be introduced, which would share debt across the bloc.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Qatar denies allegations of corruption in World Cup 2022 bid

Qatar’s World Cup 2022 organisers have denied fresh allegations from the US prosecutors of... more»

Current virus pandemic can make outbreak in Britain by far the deadliest in Europe: Study

PARIS: Britain could see as many as 66,000 COVID-19 deaths during the first wave of the current... more»

Workers facing worst crisis since WWII: UN

GENEVA: Some 1.25 billion workers are seeing their livelihoods threatened by the COVID-19... more»

European Parliament in Strasbourg could become COVID-19 testing centre

The European Parliament (EP) in Strasbourg has been made available to become a COVID-19 testing... more»

Lufthansa cuts fleet size, closes Germanwings due to Covid-19 losses

Germany’s largest airline Lufthansa is cutting its fleet, as the the Covid-19 pandemic keeps... more»

Trump sets stage for UNSC meet on Covid-19 on April 9; pans WHO, China

After US President Donald Trump virtually blamed the World Health Organisation for playing the... more»

Paris bans daytime outdoor exercise

Authorities in Paris have banned exercise outside during the day, as the fight against the... more»

Taliban break off talks with Afghan govt on prisoner exchange

The Taliban on Tuesday broke off talks with the Afghan government on a prisoner exchange, a main... more»

Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as symptoms worsen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus... more»

Iran vows to ‘never’ seek US help amid coronavirus catastrophe

DUBAI: Iran will never ask the United States for help in the fight against the new coronavirus,... more»

Search

Back to Top