Turkey distributes free face masks to citizens

2020-04-07
ISTANBUL: Turkey started distributing free face masks to citizens to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Citizens can apply for free masks through the country’s online services website, e-Devlet.

This week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced that people cannot enter shops and marketplaces without face masks.

The Turkish Health Ministry, and Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry decided jointly to distribute free masks, according to the statement on the website of the postal services.

Every citizen, except those aged 20 or under, and 65 or older, can apply for five free masks weekly.

Currently, there is a partial curfew in the country for people aged 20 or under, and 65 or older, to stem the outbreak.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus, has spread to at least 183 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.__Hurriyet

