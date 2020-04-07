Austria: Timetable with emergency brake; Shops and businesses open gradually from 14.4

VIENNA: Austria is slowly but certainly opening: Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP), Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober (both Greens) and Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) announced the timetable for the planned restart of the economy on Monday. “It is a timetable with a built-in emergency brake that can be applied immediately when the numbers rise again,” said the Chancellor’s warning message.

The timetable for the opening after Easter will only come into force if “we all pull ourselves together this week, clench our teeth and do everything to stay at home”.

Trade and services:

Small business premises can be open from 14th April for the sale of goods under following conditions:



Max. 400 square meters of retail space

only one customer per 20 square meters

Ensure maximum capacity through entry control

Customers and employees must wear mouth-nose protection.

Regular disinfection must be ensured.

Hardware stores and garden centers can also be opened from 14th April regardless of the size of the sales area – the other requirements also apply in this area.

The 400 square meter limit applies to the entire area of shopping centers.

From May 1, all shops for the sale of goods and hairdressers can open under strict conditions.

All other service areas (such as cosmetic studios), hotels and restaurants, fitness studios or sports facilities will be evaluated by the end of April, with the aim of enabling gradual opening from mid-May.

Education area:

As of now, restaurants, hotels and schools will certainly remain closed until mid-May. The development situation is to be evaluated by the end of April. Minister of Education Heinz Faßmann (ÖVP) will announce further details in coming days.

High School and apprenticeships can be carried out under strict conditions.

Childcare in kindergartens or schools would also be available if childcare cannot be provided at home.

Until further notice, the courses at the universities should take place digitally – exams can therefore take place if the relevant requirements are existing.

Events:

Events are prohibited until the end of June. It will be decided by the end of April what will be possible over the summer.

In order to be able to carry out and to ease the trade activities, additional measures are required to reduce the risk of a second wave of infection, added the government team.

Outgoing restrictions:

The outgoing restrictions will remain in place until the end of April and will continue to be evaluated.

In addition to the daily needs, one can go shopping in all shops that are open after Easter.

A walk in the fresh air is also still possible – the federal gardens will reopen from Tuesday after Easter. However, there will be strict admission controls. The police will check whether the distances to other people is in place.

Extension of the mask requirement: