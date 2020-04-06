Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week
China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week

China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week

International 2020-04-06, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Three days after China demitted Presidency of the UN Security Council, 10 non-permanent members led by Dominican Republic have forced the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to agree to a closed-door informal consultation on the Covid-19 pandemic this week. This comes after an attempt by Estonia to have the UNSC discuss the pandemic with more transparency and accountability was blocked by China, Russia and South Africa who argued that the coronavirus spread was not a peace and security issue and hence outside the UNSC’s mandate.

According to diplomatic sources in Washington and Delhi, the demand for informal consultation on the pandemic, made as it impacts the peace and security of the world, was pushed by UNSC President Dominican Republic on Friday. It was backed by Vietnam, Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, Estonia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, South Africa, Niger and Tunisia.

It is understood that UN Secretary General Guterres will first address the UNSC through video conference and then announce the date for informal consultations this week. Guterres is expected to brief the member countries on the status of the pandemic and measures taken to control the killer disease.

There is, however, a huge question on the possible outcome of the discussions on the disease that originated in China’s Wuhan city before it rapidly spread across the world. China is expected to be supported by Russia. The United States, on the other hand, is yet to take a stand. But the Trump administration has of late adopted a softer stand on China, particularly after Beijing supplied 1,000 ventilators for New York.

France and the United Kingdom are likely to be in favour of an outcome at the informal consultations.

As per John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre, the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen has infected 1.2 million people across the world and killed 66,542.

The US has reported the maximum number of cases with over 3,12,000 Covid-19 patients and over 8,500 deaths.

Experts believe that the virus will destroy a lot more lives than it will take. Governments across the world have ordered lockdowns to slow the pandemic and minimise the lives that it takes, forcing the global economy into a recession that may take years to get over.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants a global ceasefire to be announced so that member countries can focus on the fight against the virus and the global misery that will follow. But this may not be accepted by Russia which has stakes in the Syrian civil war and the Libyan strife.

To be sure, little is expected of the informal consultations on Covid-19 at UNSC. But permanent member China, which is riled up at any description of the disease as Wuhan virus, will have to allow itself to be targeted by other UNSC members.

UNSC members also surely expected to raise questions on the role of World Health Organisation that failed to recognise the disease as a pandemic earlier and Beijing’s initial denials when the outbreak took place as early as November 17, 2019.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Planned $1 billion US aid cut to ‘hit Afghan security force funds’

WASHINGTON: A planned $1 billion cut in US aid to Afghanistan would come from funds for Afghan... more»

Spanish PM says EU survival is at stake in war against coronavirus as Spain becomes Europe’s most infected nation

As Spain becomes Europe’s most infected country, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has sent a... more»

Israel arrests Palestinian governor of Jerusalem

Israel has arrested the Palestinian governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith, over... more»

Gunbattle Rages For 5th Day in North Kashmir, 5 Soldiers Among 10 Killed

SRINAGAR: Five militants and as many soldiers, including a JCO from army’s elite para force,... more»

China hurdle out of the way, UNSC to discuss Covid-19 pandemic this week

Three days after China demitted Presidency of the UN Security Council, 10 non-permanent members... more»

Turkey authorizes transfer of ventilators to Spain

ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on April 4 said the government authorized... more»

Austria: NEOS for a gradual opening of the shops after easter

VIENNA: NEOS are pushing for a gradual opening of business despite the coronavirus crisis.... more»

Coronavirus update: US beats its own grim record, Covid-19 death toll touches 1,480 in 24 hours

US authorities on Friday announced “voluntary” use of face masks in public as the number of... more»

Low oil prices drag Middle East economies to collapse

The low oil price environment in the global market is dragging the Middle Eastern oil-producing... more»

Seconds massive gas explosion in Moscow region apartment building

The harrowing aftermath of a gas leak that destroyed several floors of an apartment building... more»

Search

Back to Top