Knife attacker kills two, wounds seven in France
PARIS: A man in south-east France attacked several people with a knife on Saturday, killing two and wounding seven, before being arrested, sources told AFP.
One of the wounded is in critical condition in hospital.
The attack took place at a shopping centre and on a road in Romans-sur-Isere before police apprehended the man at 11:00 am local time.
In full lockdown because of COVID-19, France is currently in its third week of self-isolation.__The News
