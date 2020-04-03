Kashmir: Civilian Shot Dead, Second Case in 24 Hrs

SRINAGAR: A 28-year-old youth was killed after being fired by unknown gunmen in Larkipora area of Fatehpora in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. This is the second incident when unidentified gunmen struck in South Kashmir in less than 24 hours.

According to police one Mohammad Saleem Dar (28) son of Mohammad Abdullah Dar, a resident of Larkipora, Fatehpora was fired upon by the suspected militants this evening.

Dar, received four bullet wounds and was taken to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag, he said.

Medical Superintendent GMC Anantnag, Dr Abdul Majeed Mehrab said that the person with critical bullet wounds was declared brought dead in the health facility.

Soon after the incident, a joint team of police and army launched searches in the area.

Earlier two persons were killed late on Wednesday after they were shot at by unknown gunmen in nearby Damhal Hanjipora area in Kulgam district.

Unknown gunmen fired upon Ghulam Hassan Wagay, son of Wahab Wagay, a retired forest employee and Sirajdin Ahmad in Nandimarg village, reports reaching here said.

Both suffered severe injuries and were shifted to nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the report said

Soon after the incident, the officer said that the search operation has been launched to nab the assailants.__Kashmir Observer