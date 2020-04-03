Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / India: Foreigners from at least 41 countries among those blacklisted for Nizamuddin Markaz
India: Foreigners from at least 41 countries among those blacklisted for Nizamuddin Markaz

India: Foreigners from at least 41 countries among those blacklisted for Nizamuddin Markaz

International 2020-04-03, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Foreign nationals from at least 41 countries including the US participated in the controversial Tablighi Jamaat gathering at the community’s headquarters in the Nizamuddin area of the capital in violation of their visa conditions, as per an initial official estimate seen by the Hindustan Times.

The government had blacklisted these foreign attendees of the Jamaat, who had entered India on tourist visas but ended up partaking in a religious event, a flagrant violation inviting revocation of their visas and blacklisting for future travel.

Most of the 960 foreign nationals, who were blacklisted, were from Indonesia (379), Bangladesh (110), Kyrgyzstan (77), Myanmar (63) and Thailand (65). Several attendees from as far as Djibouti in East Africa and Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean Islands in North America, have also been banned.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said in a statement that 960 foreigners “present in India on tourist visas” had been blacklisted for their “involvement in activities of the Tablighi Jamaat.”

As many as 4,200 foreigners have thus far been blacklisted by the Home Ministry’s Immigration Department for flouting tourist visa norms and engaging in Tablighi activities, particularly missionary work, since 2015, according to government officials familiar with the matter.

The Tablighi Jamaat has come into increased limelight after a gathering it organized in March was found to be responsible for hundreds of Covid-19 infections across India.

At least 182 (62%) of the 293 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Delhi were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the Delhi government said on Thursday.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

India: Foreigners from at least 41 countries among those blacklisted for Nizamuddin Markaz

Foreign nationals from at least 41 countries including the US participated in the controversial... more»

‘Stop coming to Beijing,’ China advises foreign diplomats

China’s Foreign Ministry is advising foreign diplomats to stop coming to Beijing. Spokeswoman... more»

Kashmir: Civilian Shot Dead, Second Case in 24 Hrs

SRINAGAR: A 28-year-old youth was killed after being fired by unknown gunmen in Larkipora area of... more»

Biden joins fellow US Democrats in call for easing Iran sanctions

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Thursday called on the administration of United... more»

Coronavirus: Half of humanity now on lockdown as 90 countries call for confinement

More than 3.9 billion people, or half of the world’s population, have now been asked or... more»

Life in Czech Republic may get back to normal by June ‘if situation is under control’ – PM Babis

The Czech government is not planning further restrictions to curb the coronavirus, Prime Minister... more»

Iran, US heat up war of words despite coronavirus pandemic

Iran said Thursday it “only acts in self-defence” after President Donald Trump warned it... more»

shecco Launches Free ‘World Guide to Transcritical CO2’

Brussels, Belgium (April 2, 2020) – shecco is proud to announce the launch of Part 1 of the... more»

Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic broke EU law by failing to accept refugees, rules ECJ

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic... more»

Pakistan: High Court commutes death sentence of key accused in Daniel Pearl murder case

The Sindh High Court has commuted the death sentences of the main person accused in the 2002... more»

Search

Back to Top