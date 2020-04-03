Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Biden joins fellow US Democrats in call for easing Iran sanctions
Biden joins fellow US Democrats in call for easing Iran sanctions

Biden joins fellow US Democrats in call for easing Iran sanctions

International 2020-04-03, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Thursday called on the administration of United States President Donald Trump to ease economic sanctions on Iran as a humanitarian gesture during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The former vice president said the US has a moral obligation to be among the first to offer aid to people in need regardless of where they live when confronting a virus that knows no borders or political affiliations.

“While the Iranian government has failed to respond effectively to this crisis, including lying and concealing the truth from its own people, and it continues to act provocatively in the region, the Iranian people are hurting desperately,” Biden said in a statement. “Whatever our profound differences with the Iranian government, we should support the Iranian people.”

Biden’s statement comes just days after 34 members of the US Congress – most from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party – signed a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling for easing the sanctions. Among the signatories was Biden’s fellow Democratic presidential contender, Senator Bernie Sanders.

“With neighboring countries ravaged by war, medical systems either in disarray and underfunded, and the constant migration of pilgrims and immigrant workers, the virus’s further spread in the Middle East poses serious risk both to human health and life and to regional economic and political stability,” the letter stated.

Trump ramped up his attacks on Iran on Wednesday by claiming that it or its proxies were planning a sneak attack on US targets in neighbouring Iraq. He tweeted that Tehran would pay a “very heavy price” for any such action, but offered no details.

The Trump administration has repeatedly tightened sanctions designed to choke off Tehran’s oil exports in the last month as the coronavirus outbreak has spread in Iran. Last week, it slapped new sanctions on 20 Iranian people and companies accused of supporting Shia militia in Iraq that are believed to be responsible for attacks on bases where US forces are located.

Biden acknowledged that there are already humanitarian exceptions to the sanctions in place, but said many countries and international aid organisations remain leery of offering help for fear of running afoul of the US sanctions. He said that in response, Iran should as a gesture release any American citizens it currently has detained in the country.

“Artificially limiting the flow of international humanitarian assistance to pursue a political point will not only allow the Iranian government to deflect responsibility for its own botched response, it will increase the threat this virus poses to the American people, now and in the future,” Biden said.

Specific steps that should be taken, Biden said, include issuing broad licences to pharmaceutical and medical device companies, creating a mechanism for banks, insurers and other firms to help Iranians in need, and issuing new sanctions guidance to aid organisations to reassure them that they will not be punished for engaging in humanitarian trade with Iran to support its coronavirus response.

Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Thursday that the coronavirus has killed 3,160 in the country.

Several high-ranking government officials have tested positive for the virus, including the speaker of the Iranian parliament. Health officials there announced on Thursday that Ali Larijani, a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander who has led the country’s legislative body since 2008, tested positive for the virus and was being treated under quarantine.

In a rare acknowledgment of the severity of the outbreak in his country, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the coronavirus may remain through the end of the Iranian year, which just began late last month, state TV reported on Thursday.

“We always have to follow the health protocols provided by the health ministry,” Rouhani added.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Civilian Shot Dead, Second Case in 24 Hrs

SRINAGAR: A 28-year-old youth was killed after being fired by unknown gunmen in Larkipora area of... more»

Biden joins fellow US Democrats in call for easing Iran sanctions

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden on Thursday called on the administration of United... more»

Coronavirus: Half of humanity now on lockdown as 90 countries call for confinement

More than 3.9 billion people, or half of the world’s population, have now been asked or... more»

Life in Czech Republic may get back to normal by June ‘if situation is under control’ – PM Babis

The Czech government is not planning further restrictions to curb the coronavirus, Prime Minister... more»

Iran, US heat up war of words despite coronavirus pandemic

Iran said Thursday it “only acts in self-defence” after President Donald Trump warned it... more»

shecco Launches Free ‘World Guide to Transcritical CO2’

Brussels, Belgium (April 2, 2020) – shecco is proud to announce the launch of Part 1 of the... more»

Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic broke EU law by failing to accept refugees, rules ECJ

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic... more»

Pakistan: High Court commutes death sentence of key accused in Daniel Pearl murder case

The Sindh High Court has commuted the death sentences of the main person accused in the 2002... more»

France likely to ease lockdown gradually, PM Philippe says

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday that France is likely to relax its nationwide... more»

Afghanistan and Taliban begin direct talks with aim of prisoner swap

Afghanistan has begun its first face-to-face talks with the Taliban on exchanging thousands of... more»

Search

Back to Top