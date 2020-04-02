Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Afghanistan and Taliban begin direct talks with aim of prisoner swap
Afghanistan and Taliban begin direct talks with aim of prisoner swap

Afghanistan and Taliban begin direct talks with aim of prisoner swap

International 2020-04-02, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

Afghanistan has begun its first face-to-face talks with the Taliban on exchanging thousands of prisoners.

Details of the initial meeting in Kabul emerged on Wednesday, ahead of a planned second day of talks, as Afghans observed tight restrictions on movement because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under a US-Taliban deal, the government will free 5,000 Taliban prisoners, while the militants will release 1,000.

The talks took place against a backdrop of continuing violence in the country.

Authorities blamed the Taliban for an explosion in the southern province of Helmand on Wednesday that killed eight civilians, including several children.

The prisoner swap had been due to take place in early March, as part of a US-Taliban deal signed on 29 February, but there have been a series of setbacks. Until Wednesday, the two sides had only met by video conference.

With talks due to resume for a second day on Wednesday, Afghanistan’s Office of the National Security Council said that progress had only been made so far “on technical matters”.

The talks were overseen by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the focus was on the release of security force and national defence captives as well as Taliban prisoners, the ICRC said.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the meetings did not amount to negotiations, telling AFP: “There will be no political talks there”. The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo called the beginning of the talks “good news”.__BBC

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

France likely to ease lockdown gradually, PM Philippe says

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday that France is likely to relax its nationwide... more»

Afghanistan and Taliban begin direct talks with aim of prisoner swap

Afghanistan has begun its first face-to-face talks with the Taliban on exchanging thousands of... more»

Donald Trump urged to pause H1B visa programme amid job losses

A US body representing American technology workers has urged President Donald Trump to suspend... more»

Coronavirus: Spain’s death toll tops 9,000, UN warns pandemic is ‘world’s worst crisis’ since WW2

Spain’s death toll due to the coronavirus has now topped 9,000, the country’s health... more»

Iran warns US after Patriot missile deployment to Iraq

Iran warned the United States it is leading the Middle East to disaster amid the coronavirus... more»

Turkish family gets virus hate letter in Germany

HAMBURG: A Turkish family in Germany’s Hamburg has received a hate letter which the sender... more»

Kashmir: Amit Shah reworks Kashmir’s domicile law, includes residents for 15 yrs

Nearly eight months after the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the... more»

EU warns Hungary not to flout democracy with coronavirus laws

The European Union warned Hungary on Tuesday that emergency measures adopted by its nationalist... more»

US Navy captain pleads for help over coronavirus outbreak

The captain of a US aircraft carrier carrying more than 4,000 crew has called for urgent help to... more»

India manhunt after Islamic gathering becomes virus hotspot

A large religious gathering of the Tableeghi Jamaat in New Delhi has sparked a manhunt across... more»

Search

Back to Top