Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US Navy captain pleads for help over coronavirus outbreak
US Navy captain pleads for help over coronavirus outbreak

US Navy captain pleads for help over coronavirus outbreak

International 2020-04-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The captain of a US aircraft carrier carrying more than 4,000 crew has called for urgent help to halt a coronavirus outbreak on his ship.

Scores of people on board the Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the infection. The carrier is currently docked in Guam.

“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die,” Captain Brett Crozier wrote in a letter to the Pentagon.

Captain Crozier recommended quarantining the entire crew.

His letter was first reported in the San Francisco Chronicle before being confirmed by other outlets. The Chronicle said at least 100 sailors had contracted the coronavirus.

In the letter Captain Crozier said the outbreak on board could not be contained, with the spread now “ongoing and accelerating”.

Cramped, communal conditions on vessels like the Theodore Roosevelt make imposing social distancing measures extremely difficult.

“Removing the majority of personnel from a deployed US nuclear aircraft carrier and isolating them for two weeks may seem like an extraordinary measure,” Captain Crozier wrote.

“This is a necessary risk,” he added.

Speaking to Reuters news agency, a US Navy spokesman said the service was “moving quickly to take all necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of the crew of USS Theodore Roosevelt”.

On Tuesday the coronavirus death toll in the US passed the figure reported in China, where the outbreak began. At least 3,400 have died.

The number of recorded cases stands at nearly 175,000, more than any other country, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US Navy captain pleads for help over coronavirus outbreak

The captain of a US aircraft carrier carrying more than 4,000 crew has called for urgent help to... more»

India manhunt after Islamic gathering becomes virus hotspot

A large religious gathering of the Tableeghi Jamaat in New Delhi has sparked a manhunt across... more»

Taliban team arrives in Kabul 1st time since 2001, will monitor prisoner release – spokesman

A three-member Taliban technical team arrived on Tuesday in the Afghan capital to monitor the... more»

UK police accused of abusing power to enforce COVID-19 lockdown

As Britons navigate their way around restrictions to try and contain the spread of the new... more»

Covid-19: Countries complain about quality of China-made equipment

A number of European countries have complained about the quality of the equipment being supplied... more»

IMF: Turkey not seeking financial help amid coronavirus

ISTANBUL: While non-EU emerging countries in Central and Eastern Europe are seeking IMF... more»

US extends Iran nuclear cooperation sanctions waivers

The United States has allowed companies from Russia, China and Europe to continue their work at... more»

Spain’s hospitals at breaking point, US cities brace for onslaught

MADRID: Bells tolled in Madrid’s deserted central square and flags were lowered in a day of... more»

Afghanistan rules out any changes in peace committee

The Afghan government on Sunday ruled out making any changes in the committee tasked to hold... more»

EU project in danger if no solidarity on coronavirus crisis, says economy chief Gentiloni

As Europe’s economy heads towards recession, its leaders are at loggerheads over the issuing of... more»

Search

Back to Top