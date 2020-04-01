Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Taliban team arrives in Kabul 1st time since 2001, will monitor prisoner release – spokesman
Taliban team arrives in Kabul 1st time since 2001, will monitor prisoner release – spokesman

Taliban team arrives in Kabul 1st time since 2001, will monitor prisoner release – spokesman

International 2020-04-01, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

A three-member Taliban technical team arrived on Tuesday in the Afghan capital to monitor the release of their prisoners, a spokesman for the insurgent group said. The move is part of a peace deal signed by the Taliban and the US.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the team’s arrival in a tweet. It marked the first time a Taliban delegation has been in Kabul since the group was driven out by the US-led coalition in November 2001, AP said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday praised an Afghan government negotiating team identified to hold talks with the Taliban as appearing to be fairly broad and inclusive, according to Reuters.

“We have seen a team identified. It looks like it’s pretty inclusive, pretty broad,” Pompeo, adding that he was “happy about that.”__RT.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US Navy captain pleads for help over coronavirus outbreak

The captain of a US aircraft carrier carrying more than 4,000 crew has called for urgent help to... more»

India manhunt after Islamic gathering becomes virus hotspot

A large religious gathering of the Tableeghi Jamaat in New Delhi has sparked a manhunt across... more»

Taliban team arrives in Kabul 1st time since 2001, will monitor prisoner release – spokesman

A three-member Taliban technical team arrived on Tuesday in the Afghan capital to monitor the... more»

UK police accused of abusing power to enforce COVID-19 lockdown

As Britons navigate their way around restrictions to try and contain the spread of the new... more»

Covid-19: Countries complain about quality of China-made equipment

A number of European countries have complained about the quality of the equipment being supplied... more»

IMF: Turkey not seeking financial help amid coronavirus

ISTANBUL: While non-EU emerging countries in Central and Eastern Europe are seeking IMF... more»

US extends Iran nuclear cooperation sanctions waivers

The United States has allowed companies from Russia, China and Europe to continue their work at... more»

Spain’s hospitals at breaking point, US cities brace for onslaught

MADRID: Bells tolled in Madrid’s deserted central square and flags were lowered in a day of... more»

Afghanistan rules out any changes in peace committee

The Afghan government on Sunday ruled out making any changes in the committee tasked to hold... more»

EU project in danger if no solidarity on coronavirus crisis, says economy chief Gentiloni

As Europe’s economy heads towards recession, its leaders are at loggerheads over the issuing of... more»

Search

Back to Top