Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / India manhunt after Islamic gathering becomes virus hotspot
India manhunt after Islamic gathering becomes virus hotspot

India manhunt after Islamic gathering becomes virus hotspot

International 2020-04-01, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

A large religious gathering of the Tableeghi Jamaat in New Delhi has sparked a manhunt across India for suspected coronavirus cases after being linked to dozens of infections and several deaths.

The gathering emerged as one of India’s major virus hotspots after thousands flocked to an Islamic religious centre in the Nizamuddin West neighbourhood of Delhi.

Some returned home to other states after the gathering, but many remained in the vicinity, saying they were trapped because public transport had been shut down due to the virus.

Late Monday and Tuesday, the warren of lanes near the religious centre — near several prominent Sufi shrines — were taped off by officials in hazmat suits.

More than 1,000 people were taken in buses from the area by police, with 335 admitted to hospital and the rest quarantined, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters on Tuesday.

At least 10 attendees — including six in southern Telangana state and three in Delhi — have died from Covid-19 in the past few days, authorities said.

The Press Trust of India said around 8,000 people took part in the event, with Telangana officials saying at least 1,000 attendees were from that state alone.

‘Grave crime’

Infections in other states and territories have also been linked to the gathering.

Delhi officials estimated that almost 300 foreigners attended the gathering, the Press Trust of India reported. Their whereabouts were not immediately known.

“A grave crime has been committed,” Jain said of the event, which took place as the Delhi government started to introduce restrictions on large gatherings on March 13.

The centre, the global headquarters for the Tableeghi Jamaat missionary movement, insisted it had followed regulations.

It said attendees were stranded after public transport was shut down ahead of a nationwide curfew imposed from March 25.

“We were always taking this issue seriously, we had been in touch with authorities to arrange for transport for the attendees,” Musharraf Ali, a member of the movement, told reporters on Tuesday.

It was not yet clear if the Indian outbreak is linked to another Tableeghi Jamaat event that was held in Malaysia from February 27 to March 1.

About half of Malaysia’s 2,626 infections have been directly linked to that event, which was attended by 16,000 people — including 1,500 foreigners.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US Navy captain pleads for help over coronavirus outbreak

The captain of a US aircraft carrier carrying more than 4,000 crew has called for urgent help to... more»

India manhunt after Islamic gathering becomes virus hotspot

A large religious gathering of the Tableeghi Jamaat in New Delhi has sparked a manhunt across... more»

Taliban team arrives in Kabul 1st time since 2001, will monitor prisoner release – spokesman

A three-member Taliban technical team arrived on Tuesday in the Afghan capital to monitor the... more»

UK police accused of abusing power to enforce COVID-19 lockdown

As Britons navigate their way around restrictions to try and contain the spread of the new... more»

Covid-19: Countries complain about quality of China-made equipment

A number of European countries have complained about the quality of the equipment being supplied... more»

IMF: Turkey not seeking financial help amid coronavirus

ISTANBUL: While non-EU emerging countries in Central and Eastern Europe are seeking IMF... more»

US extends Iran nuclear cooperation sanctions waivers

The United States has allowed companies from Russia, China and Europe to continue their work at... more»

Spain’s hospitals at breaking point, US cities brace for onslaught

MADRID: Bells tolled in Madrid’s deserted central square and flags were lowered in a day of... more»

Afghanistan rules out any changes in peace committee

The Afghan government on Sunday ruled out making any changes in the committee tasked to hold... more»

EU project in danger if no solidarity on coronavirus crisis, says economy chief Gentiloni

As Europe’s economy heads towards recession, its leaders are at loggerheads over the issuing of... more»

Search

Back to Top