Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / IMF: Turkey not seeking financial help amid coronavirus
IMF: Turkey not seeking financial help amid coronavirus

IMF: Turkey not seeking financial help amid coronavirus

International 2020-04-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISTANBUL: While non-EU emerging countries in Central and Eastern Europe are seeking IMF assistance in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, neither Turkey nor Russia have done so, the director of the fund’s European department said on March 31.

The IMF is now facing simultaneous requests for assistance from the largest number of countries in its history, Poul Thomsen stressed.

“We are dramatically streamlining our internal rules and procedures so as to be able to respond with the speed, agility, and scale called for by this unprecedented peacetime challenge,” he said.

As the outbreak spread to dozens of countries, several international institutions, including the IMF, announced new financial packages to help countries tackle the virus’ effects on their markets.

Turkish officials said they have taken the necessary steps to protect the public and the country’s economy from the pandemic’s fallout.___Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US Navy captain pleads for help over coronavirus outbreak

The captain of a US aircraft carrier carrying more than 4,000 crew has called for urgent help to... more»

India manhunt after Islamic gathering becomes virus hotspot

A large religious gathering of the Tableeghi Jamaat in New Delhi has sparked a manhunt across... more»

Taliban team arrives in Kabul 1st time since 2001, will monitor prisoner release – spokesman

A three-member Taliban technical team arrived on Tuesday in the Afghan capital to monitor the... more»

UK police accused of abusing power to enforce COVID-19 lockdown

As Britons navigate their way around restrictions to try and contain the spread of the new... more»

Covid-19: Countries complain about quality of China-made equipment

A number of European countries have complained about the quality of the equipment being supplied... more»

IMF: Turkey not seeking financial help amid coronavirus

ISTANBUL: While non-EU emerging countries in Central and Eastern Europe are seeking IMF... more»

US extends Iran nuclear cooperation sanctions waivers

The United States has allowed companies from Russia, China and Europe to continue their work at... more»

Spain’s hospitals at breaking point, US cities brace for onslaught

MADRID: Bells tolled in Madrid’s deserted central square and flags were lowered in a day of... more»

Afghanistan rules out any changes in peace committee

The Afghan government on Sunday ruled out making any changes in the committee tasked to hold... more»

EU project in danger if no solidarity on coronavirus crisis, says economy chief Gentiloni

As Europe’s economy heads towards recession, its leaders are at loggerheads over the issuing of... more»

Search

Back to Top