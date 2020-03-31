Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Fears grow for Pakistani journalist missing in Sweden
Fears grow for Pakistani journalist missing in Sweden

Fears grow for Pakistani journalist missing in Sweden

International 2020-03-31, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Sajid Hussain, who escaped Balochistan province in 2012 and was living in self-imposed exile, went missing on March 2.
Fears are growing for a Pakistani journalist who, having escaped the South Asian country for safety reasons in 2012, has gone missing in Sweden where he was living in self-imposed exile.

Rights groups are concerned the disappearance of Sajid Hussain, 39, could be related to his reporting.

Hussain’s family, however, said they did not want to accuse anyone, adding they hoped the Swedish authorities will provide them with answers.

On Friday, the Balochistan Times, an online magazine published by Hussain, announced that he went missing from Uppsala, a city near Stockholm, on March 2.

In the magazine, Hussain reported on alleged human rights abuses in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, where he hails from. For more than a decade, political and armed groups in Pakistan’s largest province in the southwest, home to more than 12 million people, have been waging a separatist movement.

His wife Shahnaz Baloch, who lives in Balochistan, told Al Jazeera they were in contact on the day he went missing.

“I don’t know how he went missing or where he is right now. We need the Swedish police to help us locate my husband. They initially said that it was normal in Sweden for someone to go in isolation. We are concerned about his safety and wellbeing. It is very unusual for a journalist like Hussain to go somewhere without informing us.”

Hussain’s friends registered him as missing on March 5 with Swedish police, who have since carried out several searches for him.

“Initially, police refused to register the case saying it is normal in Sweden for someone to go in isolation. We insisted that it was not normal for us. Then they registered the case,” Taj Baloch, a friend of Hussain’s, said from Stockholm.

Jenny Johansson, case officer at Missing People (Sverige), an NGO that works with the Swedish police to find missing people, told Al Jazeera the group was in regular contact with the police to find Hussain.

“We don’t have a clue so far. We only know his last location and we are working from that angle in close collaboration with the police,” she said. “Because of his background and his job, this case is pretty unique.”

By the time of publishing, Swedish police had not responded to Al Jazeera’s request for comment.

The Pakistani embassy in Stockholm refused to respond to Al Jazeera’s request for comment.

‘Might be work-related’

Erik Halkjaer, president of the Swedish chapter of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), urged Swedish police to continue to investigate Hussain’s disappearance, which he also said could have been due to his work.

“At this point, we can’t ignore the possibility that his disappearance might be work related,” he said.

In recent months, several Pakistani activists and bloggers living in Europe have claimed to have been targeted for speaking up against human rights violations in Pakistan.

An RSF report last month said a Rotterdam-based Pakistani blogger, allegedly a victim of kidnapping and torture while in Pakistan three years ago, was attacked and threatened by two people believed to be Pakistani intelligence agents.

In an email to Al Jazeera, Daniel Bastard, the Asia Pacific head of RSF, said Hussain could be a victim of enforced disappearance, given the circumstances of his case and testimony by his family and colleagues.

“When you think about who could find interest in suppressing a dissident journalist, the first hypothesis leads to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence,” he said, referring to the country’s main intelligence agency, the ISI.

“We also know that two other Pakistanis based in Europe have been the victims of pressure upon their family back home in the past two months. And we know that a list of possible targets among Pakistan dissidents abroad is circulating,” said Bastard.

“The fact that Sajid Hussain was writing about human rights and the situation in restive Balochistan makes him a potential priority target.”

Hussain left Pakistan in 2012 after his house in Quetta was broken into. The unidentified perpetrators stole his laptop and some notes, while he was out working on a story.

He then moved to Oman, and later the United Arab Emirates and Uganda in self-imposed exile before arriving in Sweden in September 2017 as a refugee. His wife was expected to join him there this year.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Afghanistan rules out any changes in peace committee

The Afghan government on Sunday ruled out making any changes in the committee tasked to hold... more»

EU project in danger if no solidarity on coronavirus crisis, says economy chief Gentiloni

As Europe’s economy heads towards recession, its leaders are at loggerheads over the issuing of... more»

Hungary: PM Orban secures open-ended emergency powers from parliament to fight coronavirus

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday secured the right to rule by decree to fight the... more»

Fears grow for Pakistani journalist missing in Sweden

Sajid Hussain, who escaped Balochistan province in 2012 and was living in self-imposed exile,... more»

Forge collaborations for Covid-19 solutions: Indian PM Modi to missions abroad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tasked Indian missions across the globe to ensure the... more»

Oil prices at 17-year lows as virus ravages world

Oil prices extended losses in Asian trade on March 30 and languished at 17-year lows, with the... more»

‘New way of life’ in Iran likely to be prolonged – President Rouhani

The Iranian president has warned that “the new way of life” in Iran was likely to be... more»

Germany’s Angela Merkel claimed to have rejected Israeli demand for medical supply

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is claimed to have rejected Israeli President Binyamin... more»

Kashmir: COVID-19 Cases Surpass 1,000-Mark In India; Death Toll Rises To 27

New Delhi- The number of novel coronavirus cases crossed the 1,000-mark on Sunday after 106 fresh... more»

Spain records highest one-day death toll for second day in a row

It could be six months before life returns to normal in the UK, a health chief in England warned... more»

Search

Back to Top