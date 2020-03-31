Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Afghanistan rules out any changes in peace committee
Afghanistan rules out any changes in peace committee

Afghanistan rules out any changes in peace committee

International 2020-03-31, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

The Afghan government on Sunday ruled out making any changes in the committee tasked to hold peace talks with the Taliban, a day after latter refused to recognize the government team.

In a statement, Najia Anwari, spokeswoman for the country’s National Security Council, said the insurgents should demonstrate their will for peace by joining the talks.

“The peace committee formed by the government is inclusive and represents influential segments of the society. The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan’s peace delegation is complete now. There are no changes possible”, she said.

On Saturday, the Taliban announced they would not hold talks with the 21-member peace delegation announced by the Afghan government.

In a statement, Zabiullah Mujahed, the Taliban spokesman, said they do not recognize the committee as the legitimate representatives of all Afghan sides.

“We shall only sit for talks with a negotiation team that conforms with our agreements”, Mujahed added.

On Friday, the government had announced the formation of the committee, under former intelligence chief Mohammed Masoum Stanekzai, to kickstart the stalled talks.

Prior to the latest rift, the rejuvenated yet fragile Afghan peace process faced deadlocks as differences persisted between Kabul and the Taliban over a proposed exchange of prisoners.

According to official sources, there are 12,000-15,000 inmates, including foreigners from Pakistan, Central Asia and Gulf countries, in different prisons across Afghanistan.

The Taliban have demanded the release of 5,000 of their militants in return for the release of 1,000 captives, including Afghan government officials and security personnel.

The Afghan government, however, insists on releasing them in phases along with intra-Afghan talks and a ceasefire in place.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Afghanistan rules out any changes in peace committee

The Afghan government on Sunday ruled out making any changes in the committee tasked to hold... more»

EU project in danger if no solidarity on coronavirus crisis, says economy chief Gentiloni

As Europe’s economy heads towards recession, its leaders are at loggerheads over the issuing of... more»

Hungary: PM Orban secures open-ended emergency powers from parliament to fight coronavirus

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday secured the right to rule by decree to fight the... more»

Fears grow for Pakistani journalist missing in Sweden

Sajid Hussain, who escaped Balochistan province in 2012 and was living in self-imposed exile,... more»

Forge collaborations for Covid-19 solutions: Indian PM Modi to missions abroad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tasked Indian missions across the globe to ensure the... more»

Oil prices at 17-year lows as virus ravages world

Oil prices extended losses in Asian trade on March 30 and languished at 17-year lows, with the... more»

‘New way of life’ in Iran likely to be prolonged – President Rouhani

The Iranian president has warned that “the new way of life” in Iran was likely to be... more»

Germany’s Angela Merkel claimed to have rejected Israeli demand for medical supply

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is claimed to have rejected Israeli President Binyamin... more»

Kashmir: COVID-19 Cases Surpass 1,000-Mark In India; Death Toll Rises To 27

New Delhi- The number of novel coronavirus cases crossed the 1,000-mark on Sunday after 106 fresh... more»

Spain records highest one-day death toll for second day in a row

It could be six months before life returns to normal in the UK, a health chief in England warned... more»

Search

Back to Top