Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US-led forces pull out of third Iraqi base this month
US-led forces pull out of third Iraqi base this month

US-led forces pull out of third Iraqi base this month

International 2020-03-30, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

The United States-led coalition forces in Iraq withdrew on Sunday from a military base in the country’s north that nearly launched Washington into an open war with neighbouring Iran.

The K1 airbase is the third site coalition forces have left this month, in line with the US plans to consolidate its troops in two locations in Iraq.

A rocket attack on the base in late December had killed an American contractor and led to a series of tit-for-tat attacks between the US and Iran-backed Iraqi militia groups. The attacks culminated in the US-directed killing of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and a senior Iraqi militia leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Coalition forces handed over the K1 base in the northern Iraqi province of Kirkuk to Iraq’s military, according to a coalition statement. At least $1.1m of equipment was transferred to the Iraqis as 300 coalition personnel departed.

K1 has hosted coalition forces since 2017 to launch operations against the ISIL (ISIS) armed group in nearby mountainous areas. Areas south of Kirkuk, and north of neighbouring provinces of Diyala, Salahuddin and Nineveh remain hotbeds of ISIL activities.

The stretch of the territory is also disputed between the federal Iraqi government and the autonomous Kurdish region, which has created security gaps benefitting ISIL fighters. The coalition’s presence had at times been a mediating force between the two competing authorities.

‘Pretty constrained’

A senior coalition official earlier this month claimed ISIL forces were not as able to exploit the “security gap” between Iraqi and Kurdish forces as they did in the past.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean that Daesh is free to operate in the way that they wish,” said the official, using the Arabic acronym for the group. “They’re still pretty constrained.”

The coalition official was speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The US-led forces have already withdrawn this month from the Qayyarah base in Nineveh province followed by the Qaim base near the border with Syria. All were in line with plans to pull out from bases across Iraq and consolidate coalition forces in Baghdad and at the Ain al-Assad airbase in the country’s western desert.

The plan has been in the works since late last year, the senior coalition military official said, and accelerated when Iraqi forces proved they were capable of facing the ISIL threat with limited coalition assistance.

Coalition officials said they would still assist Iraqi forces with air support and surveillance, but significantly cut back on training and ground operations, as the limited withdrawal continues.

Until last month, there were some 7,500 coalition troops based in Iraq, including 5,000 US forces.__Al Jazeera

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Latief

Trending Now

Germany’s Angela Merkel claimed to have rejected Israeli demand for medical supply

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is claimed to have rejected Israeli President Binyamin... more»

Kashmir: COVID-19 Cases Surpass 1,000-Mark In India; Death Toll Rises To 27

New Delhi- The number of novel coronavirus cases crossed the 1,000-mark on Sunday after 106 fresh... more»

Spain records highest one-day death toll for second day in a row

It could be six months before life returns to normal in the UK, a health chief in England warned... more»

US-led forces pull out of third Iraqi base this month

The United States-led coalition forces in Iraq withdrew on Sunday from a military base in the... more»

‘Up to 200,000 DEATHS’: Trump virus chief Fauci predicts MILLIONS of Covid-19 cases in US

President Trump’s Covid-19 advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has issued a dire prediction: “Millions... more»

German minister commits suicide after ‘coronavirus crisis worries’

Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide... more»

Princess Maria Teresa of Spain becomes first royal to die from COVID-19

Washington: Spanish Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma has become the first royal to pass... more»

Netherlands recalls hundreds of thousands of defective Chinese face masks

The Netherlands has recalled hundreds of thousands of face masks imported from China after they... more»

AJK president urges Modi to release Kashmiri prisoners amid COVID-19 outbreak

MUZZAFARABAD: Expressing concern over well-being of illegally detained Kashmiris in Indian... more»

Taliban say will not negotiate with team announced by Afghan government

The Taliban refused to negotiate with the team announced by the Afghan government, the militant... more»

Search

Back to Top