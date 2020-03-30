Voice Of Vienna

Kashmir: COVID-19 Cases Surpass 1,000-Mark In India; Death Toll Rises To 27

2020-03-30
New Delhi- The number of novel coronavirus cases crossed the 1,000-mark on Sunday after 106 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours across the country, while the death toll rose to 27, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 901, while 95 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated.

In an updated data at 7.30 pm, it said the two fresh deaths were reported from Gujarat, while there was a fatality each in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Telengana.

Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (6) so far, followed by Gujarat (5), Karnataka (3), and Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir (2 each). Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each.

The highest number of confirmed cases of the pandemic was reported from Maharashtra with 186 infections so far, followed by Kerala at 182. Karnataka has reported 76 cases till now, while the number of cases has gone up to 66 in Telangana.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 65 cases, Gujarat 58, while the number of cases in Rajasthan has climbed to 55. Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported 49 positive cases each so far.

Punjab has reported 38 cases, while 33 COVID-19 cases have been detected in Haryana. There are 31 cases of the contagion in Jammu and Kashmir, followed by Madhya Pradesh (30), Andhra Pradesh (19), West Bengal (18) and Ladakh (13).

Bihar has 11 cases, while nine cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Chandigarh has eight cases, while Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand have reported seven cases so far.

Goa has reported five coronavirus cases, while Himachal Pradesh and Odisha have reported three cases each. Puducherry, Mizoram and Manipur have reported a case each.__Kashmir Observer

