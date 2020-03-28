Europe coronavirus cases dramatically SURGE as worldwide death toll surpasses 25,000

The worldwide death toll from Covid-19 has surpassed 25,000 and researchers have detected a huge spike in Europe with Spain, Germany and the UK reporting thousands of fresh cases.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center noted that the grim milestone had been reached on Friday. Professor Steve Hanke from the university said that Europe has seen a “massive surge” in cases over a 16 hour period with Spain recording over 6,000 fresh diagnoses, Germany racking up over 5,400 and the UK seeing nearly 3,000 new cases.

The tally from governments around the world carried out by the AFP news agency also found that the pandemic has now claimed more than 25,000 lives across the globe.

Europe is the worst-hit continent with over 17,000 falling victim to the disease. Italy had the highest numbers of deaths, racking up more than 8,000. Spain came in second place with nearly 5,000, while China was third with approximately 3,300.

The Johns Hopkins tally shows that there are over 550,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world. It says that over 127,500 people have recovered from the disease.

A senior health official in Italy said on Friday that the illness hasn’t reached its peak in the Mediterranean country. However, Silvio Brusaferro, the head of the Superior Health Institute, told a press conference that there were “signs of a slowdown” in the number of infections. Figures released by the government on Thursday showed 712 new Covid-19 deaths, bringing the nationwide total to 8,215.__RT.com