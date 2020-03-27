Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US State Dept offers $15 MILLION REWARD for help arresting Venezuela’s Maduro after indictments
US State Dept offers $15 MILLION REWARD for help arresting Venezuela’s Maduro after indictments

US State Dept offers $15 MILLION REWARD for help arresting Venezuela’s Maduro after indictments

International 2020-03-27, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

The US State Department is dangling millions of dollars in reward money in exchange for information that could be used to arrest Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, his VP, or other senior officials on drug trafficking charges.

The eye-popping reward of up to $15 million is being offered for “information related to Nicolas Maduro Moros” with regard to his alleged involvement in “international narcotics trafficking,” the State Department announced on Thursday, signaling a hard shift in its regime-change policy against the socialist nation.

Tips leading to the narcotrafficking arrest or conviction of National Constituent Assembly President Diosdado Cabello Rondon, retired generals Hugo Carvajal Barrios and Clive Alcala Cordones, or Minister for Industry and National Production Tareck Zaidan El Aissami Maddah can net as much as $10 million, the statement continued.

The rewards were unveiled on the same day as the US Justice Department unsealed indictments against the Venezuelan leaders for the same drug trafficking crimes – suggesting that Washington’s evidence isn’t as solid as Attorney General William Barr has claimed.

Indictments in Miami and New York accuse the officials of participating in a “narco-terrorism conspiracy” with Colombian guerrilla group FARC, to “flood the United States with cocaine.” But if evidence against Maduro and his compatriots is at such a premium that the State Department will pay $15 million for it, the Venezuelans are unlikely to see the inside of a US court anytime soon.

The one-two punch is a profoundly cynical move in the US’ continuing assault on sanctions-starved Venezuela, especially in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

After over a year of pushing its preferred leader, Juan Guaido, accomplished nothing except wearing out the latter’s welcome in the opposition National Assembly, Washington appears to have lost patience with their golden boy’s failed coup attempts, pushing him aside to play hardball.

The last Latin American leader charged with drug trafficking by the US was Panama’s Manuel Noriega, whom Washington essentially stabbed in the back after a long and profitable partnership running drugs with the CIA, invading his country and hauling him back to Miami to stand trial on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Norway extradites jihadist preacher Mullah Krekar to Italy

A fundamentalist Iraqi cleric has been extradited to Italy from Norway, despite concerns about... more»

Coronavirus: ‘Europe is in a fight for its life’ says Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Europe was in a ‘fight for its... more»

China’s Xi calls for tariff cuts at G20 virus talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday urged G20 countries to remove trade barriers in an... more»

US State Dept offers $15 MILLION REWARD for help arresting Venezuela’s Maduro after indictments

The US State Department is dangling millions of dollars in reward money in exchange for... more»

Egypt expels Guardian reporter for challenging coronavirus count

Egypt expelled a correspondent for The Guardian over a report citing a study that challenged the... more»

New Zealand mosque gunman pleads guilty to murder, terrorism

WELLINGTON: The man who committed the worst atrocity in New Zealand’s modern history when... more»

Austrian health minister: We “are far from where we have to go”

The direction is right – but: “We are still far from where we want and have to... more»

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait amid tensions with China

A United States warship passed through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, the US and Taiwan’s... more»

Chinese billionaire donates 500,000 surgical masks, 50,000 test kits to Pakistan

KARACHI: Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s Foundation and Alibaba Foundation on Wednesday sent a... more»

Spain overtakes China virus toll with 3,434 deaths – government

Spain has now surpassed China in its number of fatalities due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The... more»

Search

Back to Top