We need a ‘war economy’ to deal with COVID-19 crisis, UN chief Antonio Guterres

International 2020-03-26, by Comments Off 0
“We are living in a war situation with this virus, we need to deal with it with a war economy.

They were the words of UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres as he used an interview with Euronews to call for a clear and coordinated global response to the coronavirus crisis.

Guterres said he wanted to mobilise a double digit percentage of the global economy to “break not bend” the growth curve of coronavirus.

He also told us:

  • Countries have been slow in reacting to coronavirus crisis but now is not the time for a blame game
  • If we don’t tackle the COVID-19 crisis millions of people could be infected and die
  • The crisis will be much more serious if there is no strategy or coordination

Earlier, Guterres said the crisis triggered by coronavirus is unlike any other the UN has faced in its 75-year history.

He is calling on the developed world to help urgently raise trillions to help poor countries fight the pandemic.__EuroNews

