Chinese billionaire donates 500,000 surgical masks, 50,000 test kits to Pakistan

KARACHI: Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s Foundation and Alibaba Foundation on Wednesday sent a cargo plane carrying medical equipment to Pakistan as the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country crossed 1,000.

The shipment is part of the donation of medical supplies to 10 Asian countries announced on March 21, an official statement said. “Collectively, the nations will receivea total of 1.8 million masks;kits for testing 210,000 people, 36,000 pieces of protective clothing, as well as essential medical equipment such as ventilators and forehead thermometers.”

The Chinese Embassy of Pakistan posted on microblogging website Twitter and said a cargo plane carrying N95 masks and other protective equipment had been dispatched to Karachi.

As of now, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients has crossed 1,000 with 413 cases in Sindh; 115 in Balochistan; 296 in Punjab; 117 in K-P; 80 in Gilgit-Baltistan; 15 in Islamabad; and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir with eight death.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah arrived at Jinnah International Airport to receive the donations, which consisted of 500,000 masks, including N95 masks, and 50,000 coronavirus test kits.

“These masks and kits will be distributed all over the country,” the chief minister said.

“Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Pakistan, the government and people of China have been showing our solidarity with and providing assistance to our iron brother Pakistan,” said Consul General of China to Karachi Li Bijian who was also present at the airport.

On behalf of Yao Jing, ambassador of China to Pakistan, Li also expressed his sincere thanks to Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation for their generous donation.

“The efforts by the federal and provincial governments of Pakistan to deal with the pandemic have been very strong and impressive,” he added.

The consul general was firmly convinced that armed with today’s donation, Pakistan will eventually win the battle against the pandemic.

The Jack Ma Foundation said: “We hope the donation will strengthen Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19 and prevent further community spread of the virus. We are committed to doing everything we can to make a difference, especially overcoming the tough logistical challenges for delivery and getting the medical supplies to where it is needed most as fast as we can.”

This donation is among a number of aid initiatives from the Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation to support the areas of the world most affected by the Covid-19 crisis, sourcing and delivering various types of medical supplies to Asia, United States, Africa, Italy, Belgium, France, Slovenia, Spain and Latin America.__Tribune.com