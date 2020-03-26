Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Austrian health minister: We “are far from where we have to go”
Austrian health minister: We “are far from where we have to go”

Austrian health minister: We “are far from where we have to go”

Austria 2020-03-26, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

The direction is right – but: “We are still far from where we want and have to go,” stated Health Minister Rudolf Anschober in a press conference on Thursday. The government’s measures would begin to take effect gradually. The domestic hospital system is well prepared, and there is currently sufficient free beds available. Though, the number of people infected with corona is currently increasing dramatically worldwide.

“We are in the middle of the pandemic,” Anschober said. The number of patients was 6001 in the morning, an increase of 13.6 percent compared to the previous day. But this is only a little meaningful daily value.

And although 87 percent of all infected people in Austria suffer from a mild course of the disease and can therefore be cared for at home, the preparation of the hospitals is essential. “Our first goal is that the growth is not higher than the total capacity of our hospitals,” said the minister. That is exactly what did not work in parts of Spain and Italy, said the Minister of Health. It is a strength of the Austrian strategy that a large number of patients can stay at home. 547 people are currently hospitalized, 96 in the intensive care unit.

Single-digit growth rates are now urgently sought: “My favorite wish would be a middle single-digit range,” said Anschober.

Doctors’ law amended

In any case, the hospital system is currently well prepared. The medical law has already been amended. Among others, it is now possible to carry out tests in the laboratory without a doctor. Moreover, specialists are now also working outside of their specialist area. And retired, regular and foreign doctors are currently allowed to carry out tests (Check ups) under supervision.

In addition, large deliveries of protective clothing are currently on the way to Austria. “These were procured on the international market. This is currently a big struggle to place an orders, “Anschober claimed. Eleven million gloves are expected to arrive on Friday alone.

The provinces are also well prepared for the rapid establishment of additional care facilities. There are 12,000 free beds in these special clinics where people with a milder course could be treated. We go towards 20,000 beds. The free bed inventory is continuously coordinated with the forecast calculations, claimed Anschober. In this way, the hospitals could be relieved in future.__Krone.at

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austrian health minister: We “are far from where we have to go”

The direction is right – but: “We are still far from where we want and have to... more»

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait amid tensions with China

A United States warship passed through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, the US and Taiwan’s... more»

Chinese billionaire donates 500,000 surgical masks, 50,000 test kits to Pakistan

KARACHI: Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s Foundation and Alibaba Foundation on Wednesday sent a... more»

Spain overtakes China virus toll with 3,434 deaths – government

Spain has now surpassed China in its number of fatalities due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The... more»

Pakistan daily wagers struggle to survive in coronavirus lockdown

By Asad Hashim Islamabad, Pakistan – Shireen Khan sits by the side of the road in the... more»

We need a ‘war economy’ to deal with COVID-19 crisis, UN chief Antonio Guterres

“We are living in a war situation with this virus, we need to deal with it with a war... more»

25 killed in Kabul gurdwara attack; Islamic State claims responsibility

Gunmen stormed a religious gathering of Afghanistan’s minority Sikhs in their place of worship... more»

Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

ISTANBUL: Prosecutor’s office said on March 25 it had prepared an indictment against 20... more»

Militants storm Sikh temple in Afghan Capital

Afghan security forces are battling militants who stormed a temple belonging to the Sikh... more»

German army loses 6 million masks in Kenya

BERLIN: German customs officials are trying to track down about 6 million face masks, ordered to... more»

Search

Back to Top