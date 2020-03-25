Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Coronavirus: India to enter ‘total lockdown’ after spike in cases
Coronavirus: India to enter ‘total lockdown’ after spike in cases

Coronavirus: India to enter ‘total lockdown’ after spike in cases

International 2020-03-25, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

India is to impose a nationwide lockdown in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced.

The restrictions will apply from midnight local time (18:30 GMT) and will be enforced for 21 days.

“There will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes,” Mr Modi said in a televised address.

India – which has a population of 1.3bn – joins a growing list of countries that have imposed similar measures.

Nearly 400,000 people have tested positive for the virus worldwide, and around 17,000 have died.

The new measures follow a sharp increase in cases in recent days. There have been 519 confirmed cases in India and 10 reported deaths.

“The entire country will be in lockdown, total lockdown,” Mr Modi said on Tuesday.

He added: “To save India, to save its every citizen, you, your family… every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown.”

Mr Modi warned that if India does not “handle these 21 days well, then our country… will go backwards by 21 years.”

“This is a curfew,” he said. “We will have to pay the economic cost of this but [it] is the responsibility of everyone.”

Under the new measures, all non-essential businesses will be closed but hospitals and other medical facilities will continue to function as normal.

Schools and universities will remain shut and almost all public gatherings will be banned.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austria plans to massively expand coronavirus testing in coming days – Kurz

Austria will massively expand coronavirus testing in coming days to locate and isolate infected... more»

Coronavirus: India to enter ‘total lockdown’ after spike in cases

India is to impose a nationwide lockdown in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus,... more»

Former Kashmir chief minister released after 8 months

Former Chief Minister of Indian-administered Kashmir Omar Abdullah was released on Tuesday after... more»

UK nationals with critical health conditions stranded in Pakistan

London, United Kingdom – Dozens of British nationals, many of them dependent on complex... more»

UAE airports to suspend all passenger flights as of Thursday

Dubai Airports and Abu Dhabi Airport said they will suspend all passenger flights as of 11:59 pm... more»

US threatens to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: While the world is preoccupied with battling the coronavirus pandemic, efforts to... more»

Pakistanis spar over enforcement of Covid-19 lockdown after offenders forced to do SQUATS on streets

As Pakistan goes into a countrywide lockdown to contain the coronavirus, police are finding new... more»

US cuts Afghan aid by $1bn after Pompeo fails to end impasse

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced a $1bn cut in American aid to Afghanistan... more»

Brussels ‘can open membership talks’ with Albania and North Macedonia

The European Union has opened membership talks with the North Macedonia and Albania, the... more»

Coronavirus: Three-week lockdown imposed in Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Monday announced that a... more»

Search

Back to Top