Coronavirus pandemic is ‘ACCELERATING,’ warns WHO chief as global death toll keeps rising rapidly

2020-03-24
The Covid-19 outbreak is far from dying down, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned, urging nations to act while it still was possible to “change the trajectory” of the pandemic.

The disease spread is “accelerating,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, citing the expanding figures of the coronavirus cases.

“It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just four days for the third 100,000 cases,” he said.

It’s still possible to overcome the negative trend, the official added, urging nations to act.

“We are not helpless bystanders. We can change the trajectory of this pandemic.”__RT.com

