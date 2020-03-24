Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Business / Apple scraps curbs on online buyers of iPhones amid virus outbreak
Apple scraps curbs on online buyers of iPhones amid virus outbreak

Apple scraps curbs on online buyers of iPhones amid virus outbreak

Business 2020-03-24, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

SHANGHAI: Apple has dropped a two-device limit on online purchases of iPhones, a check of its web stores showed on Monday, just days after changing the checkout procedure amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Drop-down menus in online stores for territories ranging from the United States to Hong Kong and mainland China now allow customers to buy more than 10 devices. Curbs stay for some iPad and Macbook models, however.

This month Apple said it would shut all its brick-and-mortar retail stores outside mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao, in effect switching purchases to its website.

The pandemic of coronavirus has had a robust impact on the economy.

According to Strategy Analytics, a research firm, smartphone shipment fell in February fell by 38% year-on-year due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Despite this setback, Apple has announced via a press release that it will launch two new products this week a new iPad Pro with laser-scanning technology, and a new MacBook Air.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Coronavirus: Three-week lockdown imposed in Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Monday announced that a... more»

Coronavirus: Austria investigates Ischgl ski resort business for ‘hiding case’

Austria is investigating a bar at a popular ski resort for allegedly not reporting a case of... more»

Apple scraps curbs on online buyers of iPhones amid virus outbreak

SHANGHAI: Apple has dropped a two-device limit on online purchases of iPhones, a check of its web... more»

Israeli forces open fire, killing Palestinian throwing rocks

Israeli forces shot and killed a 32-year-old Palestinian man early on March 23 who was hurling... more»

Coronavirus pandemic is ‘ACCELERATING,’ warns WHO chief as global death toll keeps rising rapidly

The Covid-19 outbreak is far from dying down, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has... more»

Hong Kong bars non-residents, limits alcohol over coronavirus scares

Hong Kong will ban all non-residents from entering the financial hub from midnight on Tuesday... more»

Making Lemonades from Lemons

By Michael R. Czinkota and Michael L. Czinkota The Coronavirus is the firing pin for major... more»

US Secretary of State Pompeo visits Kabul amid multiple crises

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, a pool report... more»

Germany already FLATTENING the curve of Covid-19 infections, says public health chief

The head of Germany’s public health institute claims that the rate of new coronavirus infection... more»

Emirates airline suspends all passenger flights over COVID-19

Emirates, a Dubai-based international airline, announced Sunday it would temporarily suspend all... more»

Search

Back to Top