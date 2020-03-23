Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US Secretary of State Pompeo visits Kabul amid multiple crises
US Secretary of State Pompeo visits Kabul amid multiple crises

US Secretary of State Pompeo visits Kabul amid multiple crises

International 2020-03-23, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, a pool report said, amid an ongoing political crisis, a raging Taliban insurgency and rising coronavirus cases.

Pompeo was set to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani along with his archrival Abdullah Abdullah, who also claims the presidency, following a contested election last year.

The visit comes just a day after the Afghan government and the Taliban held their first discussion on arranging prisoner exchanges — a key step in a broader push for peace following a withdrawal deal signed between Washington and the militants last month.

The agreement established a framework for bringing to an end America’s longest war following the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

American envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, the lead negotiator in the Taliban talks, tweeted Sunday it was “urgent” to quickly conclude plans for the prisoner swap — as called for in the US pact with the Taliban — with the coronavirus pandemic complicating diplomatic contacts.

The deal called for the release of up to 5,000 Taliban fighters held by Kabul, and up to 1,000 members of the Afghan government forces in insurgent hands.

That was meant to take place before the start of peace talks between the government — which was not a party to the negotiations that produced the Doha deal — and the Taliban, originally set for March 10.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US Secretary of State Pompeo visits Kabul amid multiple crises

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, a pool report... more»

Germany already FLATTENING the curve of Covid-19 infections, says public health chief

The head of Germany’s public health institute claims that the rate of new coronavirus infection... more»

Emirates airline suspends all passenger flights over COVID-19

Emirates, a Dubai-based international airline, announced Sunday it would temporarily suspend all... more»

Iran leader refuses US help; cites coronavirus conspiracy theory

Iran’s supreme leader refused American assistance to fight the new coronavirus citing a... more»

German Chancellor Merkel in quarantine as Italy’s death toll exceeds 5,000

Coronavirus latest: German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed... more»

Kashmir: Young doctor screening coronavirus patients passes away in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: A young doctor, who had reportedly contracted coronavirus while screening pilgrims coming... more»

‘Nobody knew Covid-19 would take off like it did’: Mnuchin says coronavirus looks like 10 to 12 week scenario

The US treasury secretary has assured US citizens that the coronavirus is unlikely to last very... more»

UK 2 or 3 weeks behind Italy-like spike, says PM Boris Johnson

Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the number of deaths and cases are... more»

India: Maoists kill 17 security personnel in Chhattisgarh in bloodiest hit since 2017

In one of the biggest setbacks for security forces in Chhattisgarh, Maoists killed 17 troopers in... more»

Croatia’s Zagreb rocked by powerful earthquake

A powerful earthquake has struck north of Croatia’s capital, Zagreb, damaging buildings,... more»

Search

Back to Top