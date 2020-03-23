Kashmir: Young doctor screening coronavirus patients passes away in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: A young doctor, who had reportedly contracted coronavirus while screening pilgrims coming from Iran and Iraq, has passed away in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) on Sunday.

Dr Usman Riaz was admitted to a a hospital in a critical condition and put on a ventilator at the main district headquarter hospital in Gilgit.

The Information Department of G-B has confirmed the death, saying Dr Usman Riaz rendered martyrdom while battling against the novel coronavirus.

He will be declared a national hero, the information department added.__Tribune.com