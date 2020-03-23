German Chancellor Merkel in quarantine as Italy’s death toll exceeds 5,000

Coronavirus latest: German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Merkel’s spokesman said the German chancellor was informed about the doctor’s test shortly after holding a news conference Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Merkel had received a precautionary vaccine Friday against a pneumococcal infection, which is a type that can lead to pneumonia.

Seibert said in a statement that Merkel, 65, would undergo “regular tests” in the coming days and continue with her work from home for the time being.

Italian cases continue to rise

Sunday evening saw another 651 deaths from COVID-19 announced in Italy.

The country had already passed China as the worst-hit by COVID-19 and cases have now exceeded 5,000.

As of Sunday evening, COVID-19 has killed over 14,000 people worldwide, with more than 330,000 people having contracted the virus.

Italy’s tally of coronavirus cases and deaths keeps rising, with new day-to-day highs: current data has the death toll at 4,825 dead.

Iran is also severely hit by the virus, with 129 new deaths on Sunday, for a total death toll of 1,685, the Iranian health minister confirmed.

Hospitals

Germany and Switzerland announced on Saturday they will open hospitals to patients from the neighbouring region of eastern France, which is struggling with a surge of infections from the virus.

Twelve French patients are to be welcomed in German hospitals in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg while six others will go to hospitals in three Swiss “cantons” near the French border, the Haut-Rhin authorities in Alsace, France announced on Saturday.

France has started to build field hospitals in its eastern region of Alsace, after hospitals in cities Mulhouse and Colmar were overwhelmed with coronavirus cases earlier this week.

On Saturday, France announced that 112 died in one day, reaching a total of 562 deaths and 6,172 cases in hospital.

Spain announced 1,326 deaths of coronavirus including 283 new deaths on Saturday, a 32% increase from Friday.

To prevent the spread of the virus, Boris Johnson announced on Friday the UK would be closing bars, restaurants, cinemas and theatres.

The United Arab Emirates announced its first two deaths on Friday, while Tunisia said it would go on lockdown from Sunday and Colombia on Tuesday.

Over 12,000 deaths have now been recorded around the world, according to AFP.

Spain, the second most-affected country in Europe, became just the fourth country in the world after China, Italy and Iran.

In France, the total death toll from the coronavirus crisis has reached 562 (from 450 on Friday, with 78 new deaths).

Madrid recorded 200 new deaths on Friday, taking the country’s toll beyond 1,000.

Also on Friday, the World Health Organization said Wuhan – the source of the disease – said the province provided hope for the rest of the world.

Thursday was the first day it had not recorded a new case of COVID-19 since the outbreak at the end of last year.__EuroNews