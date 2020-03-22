Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Turkish start-up develops money-disinfecting ATM
Turkish start-up develops money-disinfecting ATM

Turkish start-up develops money-disinfecting ATM

International 2020-03-22, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISTANBUL: An Istanbul-based tech company has manufactured a paper money disinfection module for ATMs to remove bacteria and viruses from paper money.

“The module we developed makes all ATMs hygienic and environmentally friendly in 15 minutes,” Furkan Eruçan, the Co-Founder of Money Shower, told state-run Anadolu Agency.

With the “instant disinfection technology,” the module prevents people from being infected by all microorganisms, including the coronavirus, according to Eruçan.

“There are now 26,000 bacterias of 500 types on average on banknotes circulating in Europe. These numbers are enough to make people sick,” he warned. He also said that there is an absence in efforts to disinfect paper money.

“Countries collect paper money, burn them in banknote centers and print new ones to circulate only when major epidemic diseases strike,” he said.

He also noted that China is collecting and burning paper money from the market in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

“This disinfection method is quite inadequate,” he said.

Eruçan explained that the firm had previously developed the idea once they learned that ultraviolet (UVC) light eliminated bacteria and viruses.

He and the firm’s co-founder, Kübra Karakoç, sought to improve UVC light technology and test it on ATMs, obtaining patent rights.

“We sell products to one of Turkey’s leading banks,” he said.

Eruçan also added that after pilot trials, the company aims to integrate the model into ATMs of major banks by 2023.__Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austria: Another 30 kilometers of traffic jams at the Nickelsdorf border

After a short relaxation of the situation on Friday, a massive traffic jam developed again on... more»

Thousands of French citizens ignore quarantine as cops issue nearly 39,000 citations for violating lockdown

French law enforcers have slapped fines on tens of thousands of uncooperative citizens, less than... more»

Iran releases French researcher Roland Marchal in exchange deal

On Friday, Persian New Year’s Day, Iran announced an exchange of detainees between Paris... more»

New Slovak government sworn in amid coronavirus pandemic

A four-party coalition government has taken office in Slovakia, with the coronavirus outbreak an... more»

Turkish start-up develops money-disinfecting ATM

ISTANBUL: An Istanbul-based tech company has manufactured a paper money disinfection module for... more»

Pakistan to put on hold incoming international passenger flights for 14 days

ISLAMABAD: In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan announced on Saturday it is... more»

Businesses reopening, people allowed to spend more time outside as China reports NO local Covid-19 cases for third day

China has marked its third consecutive day of no new local cases of coronavirus, as officials... more»

UK to pay wages for workers facing job losses

The government will pay the wages of employees unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic, in... more»

China calls out US over transparency, racism after Pompeo accuses Beijing of negligence

WASHINGTON: The United States and China on Friday took their growing clash over the coronavirus... more»

Bulgaria military allowed to use force amid coronavirus curbs

Bulgaria’s parliament has voted after a heated debate to allow the military to help curb... more»

Search

Back to Top