Pakistan to put on hold incoming international passenger flights for 14 days

ISLAMABAD: In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan announced on Saturday it is suspending incoming international flight operations for two weeks.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf, SAPM Dr Zafar Mirza and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal addressed a press conference in Islamabad today.

Dr Yusuf said that a few international flights of Pakistan International Airlines will be allowed to return.

The decision will come into effect from Saturday night, 8pm, said Dr Yusuf.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the airline is suspending its international flight operations for a week.

The spokesperson added that the suspension will come into effect from March 21 until March 28.

The decision came in the backdrop of more than 500 cases of coronavirus across Pakistan, with Sindh being worst affected with above 260 cases.

Most of the cases were reported from abroad, especially when pilgrims from Iran came into Pakistan via Taftan border.

Pakistan Railways suspends operations of 34 trains over coronavirus fears

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday that operations of 34 trains had been suspended in order to contain the coronavirus from spreading.

He said that 20% of the passengers had declined due to the pandemic’s fear. Rashid said 42 trains will be stopped from operating by mid Ramazan.

“Only the prime minister has the authority to initiate a lockdown,” he said, stating that the railways will not fire any employee.

He called on the government to pay pensions for railways employees instead of granting the sector subsidies.__The News

