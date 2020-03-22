Austria: Another 30 kilometers of traffic jams at the Nickelsdorf border

After a short relaxation of the situation on Friday, a massive traffic jam developed again on Saturday morning at the Nickelsdorf border crossing in Burgenland. “The lane of standing trucks on the eastern motorway (A4) extended more than 30 kilometers to the Bruck / Leitha exit,” said police spokesman Heinz Heidenreich.

The reason for the new traffic jam is a temporary border block closing from Hungarian, which lasted until 6 a.m. Since then, controls on leaving Hungary have been “slow”. Which caused in the further increase in traffic jam, said Heidenreich of the Burgenland State Police Directorate.

In the night from Friday to Saturday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. citizens from Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine and Moldova were allowed to cross the Hungarian border. It was not possible to confirm with the police whether this regulation also applies to the night on Sunday. So far, heidenreich has no information to the contrary.__Krone.at