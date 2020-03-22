Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Austria: Another 30 kilometers of traffic jams at the Nickelsdorf border
Austria: Another 30 kilometers of traffic jams at the Nickelsdorf border

Austria: Another 30 kilometers of traffic jams at the Nickelsdorf border

Austria 2020-03-22, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

After a short relaxation of the situation on Friday, a massive traffic jam developed again on Saturday morning at the Nickelsdorf border crossing in Burgenland. “The lane of standing trucks on the eastern motorway (A4) extended more than 30 kilometers to the Bruck / Leitha exit,” said police spokesman Heinz Heidenreich.

The reason for the new traffic jam is a temporary border block closing from Hungarian, which lasted until 6 a.m. Since then, controls on leaving Hungary have been “slow”. Which caused in the further increase in traffic jam, said Heidenreich of the Burgenland State Police Directorate.

In the night from Friday to Saturday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. citizens from Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine and Moldova were allowed to cross the Hungarian border. It was not possible to confirm with the police whether this regulation also applies to the night on Sunday. So far, heidenreich has no information to the contrary.__Krone.at

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austria: Another 30 kilometers of traffic jams at the Nickelsdorf border

After a short relaxation of the situation on Friday, a massive traffic jam developed again on... more»

Thousands of French citizens ignore quarantine as cops issue nearly 39,000 citations for violating lockdown

French law enforcers have slapped fines on tens of thousands of uncooperative citizens, less than... more»

Iran releases French researcher Roland Marchal in exchange deal

On Friday, Persian New Year’s Day, Iran announced an exchange of detainees between Paris... more»

New Slovak government sworn in amid coronavirus pandemic

A four-party coalition government has taken office in Slovakia, with the coronavirus outbreak an... more»

Turkish start-up develops money-disinfecting ATM

ISTANBUL: An Istanbul-based tech company has manufactured a paper money disinfection module for... more»

Pakistan to put on hold incoming international passenger flights for 14 days

ISLAMABAD: In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan announced on Saturday it is... more»

Businesses reopening, people allowed to spend more time outside as China reports NO local Covid-19 cases for third day

China has marked its third consecutive day of no new local cases of coronavirus, as officials... more»

UK to pay wages for workers facing job losses

The government will pay the wages of employees unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic, in... more»

China calls out US over transparency, racism after Pompeo accuses Beijing of negligence

WASHINGTON: The United States and China on Friday took their growing clash over the coronavirus... more»

Bulgaria military allowed to use force amid coronavirus curbs

Bulgaria’s parliament has voted after a heated debate to allow the military to help curb... more»

Search

Back to Top