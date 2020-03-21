Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Keeping Italians at home is headache for authorities
Keeping Italians at home is headache for authorities

Keeping Italians at home is headache for authorities

Europe 2020-03-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Confined to their homes for over a week, some Italians are getting restless. More than 53,000 people have been fined for flouting the rules, as the government fires on all cylinders, hoping to convince them to stay at home.

According to the decree announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on March 9, outings are only allowed for professional, health or food shopping reasons.

Offenders can be imprisoned for up to three months or fined up to $220.

Here is a non-exhaustive list of the means used by Italian authorities to ensure compliance with its measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Fear of police

Roadblocks and street corner checks: The police are everywhere and carry out tens of thousands of checks every day to make sure that all trips outside are justified.

Every person leaving his or her home must be in possession of a sworn statement explaining the reason, which must be legitimate.

The number of controls increases every day; 173,000 on Monday, 187,000 on Tuesday, 200,000 on Wednesday and over that number on Thursday.

These police controls have resulted in 8,100, 8,300, 8,500 and 9,500 write-ups, respectively.

Media blitz

In the media and on social networks, the government is hammering home a very simple slogan: “Io resto a casa” (I’m staying at home).

The slogan is written everywhere; in bright letters on the facade of the Pirellone, the famous skyscraper in Milan, on television ads, and also as a hashtag on the accounts of politicians and celebrities from the world of music, cinema and sport.

Many celebrities have filmed — from home — short spots aired on television encouraging people to stay inside.

In one, popular comedian Fiorello reclines on a red sofa asking: “Why don’t we stay at home?

“What’s all this about going out and getting a drink? What a lousy thing,” he says.

“Stay at home, it’s better. It’s so nice on the couch!”

Drones

Several municipalities have opted for drones to spot Sunday strollers or the emergence of crowds.

The mayor of Conegliano in the northeastern region of Veneto contracted with a private company to begin flying drones starting on Saturday over the area’s steep vineyard covered hills, where the famous Prosecco is produced.

“I still see too many people who don’t respect the decree,” Mayor Fabio Chies told the Ansa news agency.

“Around our municipality there is a 25 square kilometre area of hills that we can’t patrol.”

Parks and gardens closed

Many municipalities have prohibited access to green space. Parks are closed in Milan, Naples, and Rome.

In some cities, such as Padua, even walks have been banned. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi posted an outraged video on Friday on Facebook about people in La Caffarella park continuing to act as if they were not under lockdown.

“People are sunbathing, walking with friends,” she said. “Either we all understand that we have to control ourselves, or the army will have to intervene […] because we have to stop this pandemic.”

Bring in the army?

According to Italian media reports, the government is seriously considering using the military to enforce restrictions on movement.

Il Corriere della Sera daily reported that authorities were considering bringing in 17,000 soldiers to help keep people inside.

Such reinforcements would be in addition to the 7,000 soldiers already patrolling certain sensitive areas, such as government buildings and tourist sites.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

China calls out US over transparency, racism after Pompeo accuses Beijing of negligence

WASHINGTON: The United States and China on Friday took their growing clash over the coronavirus... more»

Bulgaria military allowed to use force amid coronavirus curbs

Bulgaria’s parliament has voted after a heated debate to allow the military to help curb... more»

Germany to block foreign takeovers, protect domestic companies – top politicians

Germany will protect domestic firms from foreign takeovers, two leading politicians said on... more»

Italy’s death toll from coronavirus has soared by 627 in a day – a new record

It’s the latest grim milestone from the country, which yesterday passed China as the... more»

Keeping Italians at home is headache for authorities

Confined to their homes for over a week, some Italians are getting restless. More than 53,000... more»

Afghan military base stormed, 27 security personnel killed

At least 27 security personnel were killed when a military base was stormed in Afghanistan on... more»

Kashmir Diaspora Seeks WHO’s Help in Restoring 4G Services

New Delhi – The Kashmir diaspora wrote an open letter to the World Health Organization’s... more»

Important Informations about Coronavirus for people from Austrian Intigrationsfond; provided by Austrian Medicine Association

VIENNA: On behalf of Mag. Peter Petrus, we are publishing above stated phote regarding the... more»

India hangs four men over 2012 Delhi bus gang rape and murder

India executed four men on Friday for the gang-rape and murder of a woman on a Delhi bus in 2012... more»

Brexit: UK ‘will not seek trade talks extension’ despite Barnier having COVID-19

London insists it won’t request an extension to EU-UK trade talks despite the EU’s lead... more»

Search

Back to Top