It’s the latest grim milestone from the country, which yesterday passed China as the worst-hit by COVID-19.

It comes as Boris Johnson announced the UK would be closing bars, restaurants, cinemas and theatres in a bid to tackle the virus.

Earlier, it emerged coronavirus had killed more than 10,000 people worldwide, according to latest data.

A total of 10,080 deaths have been recorded, the majority in Europe (4,932) and Asia (3,431), according to AFP.

Rome reported 427 new COVID-19 fatalities in a day, taking the nation’s death toll to 3,405, more than 150 ahead of China. Italy’s total stood at 1,016 just a week ago, but with 300-400 new deaths a day it has now tripled over that period.

Spain, the second most-affected country in Europe, became just the fourth country in the world after China, Italy and Iran to record more than 1,000 deaths from the virus on Friday.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged countries to focus on a global reaction to the deadly coronavirus rather than a nation-by-nation response to the crisis.

In a virtual address, Guterres said that the global response was “only as strong as the weakest health system,” and urged richer nations to be ready to help poorer countries.

“It has been proven that the virus can be contained – it must be contained,” he said.

Unlike the 2008 financial crisis, he said, injecting capital into the banking system will not solve the devastating crisis that will be caused by COVID-19. He urged that low wage workers needed to be protected, “to ensure that the burden is not felt by those who can least afford it.”

He also highlighted the fact that 800 million children were currently out of school and that it was women who faced the bulk of the burden.

Italy’s death toll from coronavirus has soared by 627 in a day – a new record.

Also on Thursday the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus emerged first in China, which for months had suffered the highest number of infections and deaths worldwide, but Europe is the new epicentre of the disease.

The EU and UK have over 82,000 cases, with thousands of new cases every day, whereas Hubei province, where the coronavirus was first detected in December, detected no new cases for the first time on Thursday.

Instead, the 34 new cases reported in China were all all imported from abroad.

“I am naturally following all of the instructions, as is my team. My message to all of those who are affected or in isolation from this: we will come out of this together,” Barnier wrote on Twitter. He is not the first case to be identified within EU institutions.

Cash plan from European Central Bank

The crisis in Europe drove the European Central Bank (ECB) to launch a €750 billion plan to calm markets and help the Eurozone economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Europe’s unprecedented emergency money plan will allow them to buy government debt to counter the economic impact of the outbreak. Markets have taken historic plunges as the outbreak has spread throughout the world.

The plan announced overnight was significantly more money than the €120 billion package that the bank announced last week.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary action. There are no limits to our commitment to the euro. We are determined to use the full potential of our tools, within our mandate,” said president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

The 27 member governing council released the plans around midnight in Europe on Thursday after long talks.

They said they were prepared to increase the money programme “by as much as necessary and for as long as needed”.

Airlines have appealed for emergency funding with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) describing the public health emergency as a “catastrophe for economies and for aviation”.

The statement called for governments in Africa and the Middle East to unlock $200 billion (€186 billion) in aid because of a decrease in demand and cancelled routes.

Bavarian lockdown

Bavaria became the first of Germany’s 16 states to introduce a lockdown on Friday although the federal government has for now eschewed from doing so, calling on its citizens to exercise restraint instead and stay at home as much as possible.

In the UK, where no lockdown has been introduced, the government has called on 65,000 retired nurses and doctors to return to work if possible to support the fight against the virus. Final year medical students and students nurses were also encouraged to “boost the NHS frontline even further”.

Across the Channel, French authorities said on Thursday that roughly 30 million masks would be distributed to pharmacies and doctors. The army is also expected to deliver five million surgical masks from its stock as well.

“In these times of crisis, we will see both the most beautiful and also the most dark parts of humanity,” French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said, referring to people trafficking important medical supplies.

Meanwhile, the parliament is set to vote on legislation over the next few days to declare a state of health emergency and to take measures to support the economy.

The country has been under a 15-day lockdown since Tuesday with health agencies indicating that it would most be extended.__EuroNews