‘One Iranian dies of coronavirus every 10 minutes, 50 get infected every hour’

DUBAI: The new coronavirus kills one person every 10 minutes in Iran, the health ministry spokesperson tweeted on Thursday, as the death toll in the Middle East worst-affected country climbed to 1,284.

“Based on our information, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus and some 50 people become infected with the virus every hour in Iran,” Kianush Jahanpur tweeted.

As part of its efforts to contain the virus, Tehran has taken several measures, including the closure of all schools and higher education institutions, calling off sports events and banning government officials from leaving the country.

Since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December, the novel coronavirus has claimed more than 8,900 lives globally, according to global data maintained by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).__Tribune.com