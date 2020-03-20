Important Informations about Coronavirus for people from Austrian Intigrationsfond; provided by Austrian Medicine Association

Important Informations about Coronavirus for people from Austrian Intigrationsfond; provided by Austrian Medicine AssociationAustria 2020-03-20, Comments Off 5
VIENNA: On behalf of Mag. Peter Petrus, we are publishing above stated phote regarding the important informations/ Instructions for the prevention from Coronavirus (COVID-19) with a translated english version. For the full detailed information please visit their website: www.integrationsfonds.at/coronainfo in German as well as in many different languages.
