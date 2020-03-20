Voice Of Vienna

COVID-19: Train Services in Kashmir Suspended Till March 31

SRINAGAR – In a bid to contain coronavirus spread, railway authorities following instructions by government have ordered suspension of train services to and fro from Banihal to Baramulla with immediate effect till March 31.

An official of the railway department said that on the instructions of IGP Kashmir in view of COVID-19, the train services from Banihal to Baramulla and vice-versa will remain suspended with immediate effect till March 31.

Earlier the IGP in the letter to Chief Area Manager, northern railways, Budgam said: “In view of the spread of coronavirus apprehensions in the valley, as a precautionary measure, the Banihal-Baramulla and vice-versa rail service may please be suspended with immediate effect till March 31.”__Kashmir Observer

