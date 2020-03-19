Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / German police raid neo-Nazi Reichsbürger movement nationwide
German police raid neo-Nazi Reichsbürger movement nationwide

German police raid neo-Nazi Reichsbürger movement nationwide

Europe 2020-03-19, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

German police have raided premises nationwide linked to a banned anti-Semitic far-right movement called Reichsbürger (Citizens of the Reich).

Neo-Nazi propaganda and firearms were seized in the raids, in 10 of Germany’s 16 states.

The targeted group, “United German Peoples and Tribes”, is part of Reichsbürger, whose members reject the German state as a legal entity.

The interior ministry said racism “even in times of crisis” would be combated.

The statement from ministry spokesman Steve Alter was a reference to the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered the closure of German schools, businesses and public events.

The Reichsbürger movement is estimated to have 19,000 members in Germany. Those targeted are suspected of spreading racist threats and propaganda.

Last month a gunman linked by the authorities to far-right conspiracy theories murdered nine people of foreign heritage in the western town of Hanau.

In October 2017 a Reichsbürger member was sentenced to life imprisonment in Bavaria for killing a policeman during a raid on his home in 2016.

Thursday’s raids were the latest big move against far-right groups this year. The authorities have also put part of the far-right political party Alternative for Germany (AfD) under systematic surveillance and banned the neo-Nazi group Combat 18.

Reichsbürger members do not recognise the post-war German federal republic, seeing it merely as some sort of private company. They believe in the continued existence of a German empire, or Reich, dating back to 1937 or even earlier. They are Holocaust deniers who espouse racist conspiracy theories.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

India locks down Kashmir as it reports 1st case of coronavirus, Sri Lanka postpones election

India blocked roads in Kashmir on Thursday after the insurgency-torn region reported its first... more»

German police raid neo-Nazi Reichsbürger movement nationwide

German police have raided premises nationwide linked to a banned anti-Semitic far-right movement... more»

Dozens of Bulgarian doctors resign amid COVID-19 crisis

Dozens of doctors and nurses have handed in their resignations at two hospitals in... more»

Kashmir: GB reports first coronavirus death, infections tally crosses 250

Pakistan on Wednesday recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus in Gilgit Baltistan,... more»

US wants urgent Afghan prisoners swap amid coronavirus fears

ISLAMABAD: The United States has called for an urgent release of prisoners both by the Afghan... more»

4 military personnel martyred during operation on militant hideout in North Waziristan: Pakistan’s ISPR

A lieutenant, two sepoys and a lance havaldar were martyred while seven terrorists were killed in... more»

US stock markets crash as coronavirus hammers global economy

Wall Street faced another steep dive on Wednesday as stimulus measures by governments in response... more»

Coronavirus vaccine trial incredible achievement in 60 days, says WHO chief

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Wednesday described the coronavirus... more»

Oil price drops to lowest level since 2003 as demand for energy weakens due to slowing global economy

Crude prices hit a 17-year low as they continued to plunge on Wednesday amid fears that the... more»

China to expel more US journalists after US curbs its media

China has said it will revoke the credentials of journalists at three American newspapers in... more»

Search

Back to Top