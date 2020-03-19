Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / 4 military personnel martyred during operation on militant hideout in North Waziristan: Pakistan’s ISPR
4 military personnel martyred during operation on militant hideout in North Waziristan: Pakistan’s ISPR

4 military personnel martyred during operation on militant hideout in North Waziristan: Pakistan’s ISPR

International 2020-03-19, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A lieutenant, two sepoys and a lance havaldar were martyred while seven terrorists were killed in an operation on a militant hideout near Datta Khel, North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

Those martyred include 26-year-old Lt Agha Muqadas Ali Khan, 36-year-old Lance Havaldar Qamar Nadeem, 24-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Qasim and 23-year-old Sepoy Touseef.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mama Ziarat after receiving confirmed reports of a militant hideout in the area. An exchange of fire took place between the troops, who had cordoned the area, and the terrorists, who were trying to escape.

One soldier was also injured, ISPR said in its statement.

The armed forces recovered a “large cache” of weapons, improvised explosive devices and ammunition from the hideout after it was cleared, the statement added.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Dozens of Bulgarian doctors resign amid COVID-19 crisis

Dozens of doctors and nurses have handed in their resignations at two hospitals in... more»

Kashmir: GB reports first coronavirus death, infections tally crosses 250

Pakistan on Wednesday recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus in Gilgit Baltistan,... more»

US wants urgent Afghan prisoners swap amid coronavirus fears

ISLAMABAD: The United States has called for an urgent release of prisoners both by the Afghan... more»

4 military personnel martyred during operation on militant hideout in North Waziristan: Pakistan’s ISPR

A lieutenant, two sepoys and a lance havaldar were martyred while seven terrorists were killed in... more»

US stock markets crash as coronavirus hammers global economy

Wall Street faced another steep dive on Wednesday as stimulus measures by governments in response... more»

Coronavirus vaccine trial incredible achievement in 60 days, says WHO chief

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Wednesday described the coronavirus... more»

Oil price drops to lowest level since 2003 as demand for energy weakens due to slowing global economy

Crude prices hit a 17-year low as they continued to plunge on Wednesday amid fears that the... more»

China to expel more US journalists after US curbs its media

China has said it will revoke the credentials of journalists at three American newspapers in... more»

Pakistan lifts international flights restrictions from all airports sans Gwadar, Turbat

The government has lifted restrictions of operating international flights from five airports of... more»

EU agrees to close external borders for 30 days

Italy now has nearly a third of the world’s deaths from coronavirus as Rome announced 345... more»

Search

Back to Top