Trump administration wants to send cheques to Americans now

United States President Donald Trump announced a plan on Tuesday to send money to Americans immediately to ease the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic and said military-style hospitals will likely be deployed to virus hot zones to care for patients.

Scrambling to get a grip on an unpredictable virus that has disrupted Americans in all walks of life, Trump predicted the economic challenge will be tough short term but that the economy will eventually rebound.

“We’re going to win and I think we’re going to win faster than people think, I hope,” said Trump, surrounded by top advisers on the coronavirus crisis.

Vice President Mike Pence said the government was urging construction companies to donate N95 face masks to local hospitals and not purchase any more to help doctors.

Pence also said the Army Corps of Engineers can deploy field hospitals quickly to help handle the influx of virus patients. Trump added that he was looking at sites where they might be needed.

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin meanwhile announced that the Trump administration wants to send relief to Americans affected by the outbreak.

“We’re looking at sending cheques to Americans immediately,” Mnuchin said. “Americans need cash now…and I mean now in the next two weeks.”

Mnuchin also said individuals can defer tax payments up to $1m and corporations up to $10m for 90 days, interest and penalty-free.

He was adamant that the Trump administration intends to keep markets open through the coronavirus crisis, although shorter trading hours may be needed at some point.

“I want to just be very clear, we intend to keep the markets open,” Mnuchin said.

“We may get to a point where we shorten the hours, if that’s something they need to do, but Americans should know that we are going to do everything to make sure that they have access to their money at their banks, to the money in their 401(k)s, and to the money in stocks.”

Trump on Monday urged Americans to work diligently for 15 days to try to slow the spread of the virus by avoiding crowds and staying home for the most part. On Tuesday, he asked Americans not to travel and said he had not ruled out travel restrictions to parts of the country. “Enjoy their living room,” Trump said.

Trump coronavirus adviser Deborah Birx added: “We’re asking our older generation to stay in their homes…We’re asking the younger generation to stop going out.”

The coronavirus outbreak has forced millions of Americans to hunker down in their homes instead of commuting to work or school. State and local governments have escalated “social distancing” policies, closing schools, bars, restaurants and theaters in an attempt to contain the virus.

The abrupt slowdown has staggered the US airline industry and other economic sectors and has left an increasing number of Americans unemployed.

A report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed retail sales fell by the most in more than a year in February. Sales dropped 0.5 percent last month, the biggest decline since December 2018. Data for January was revised higher to show retail sales accelerating 0.6 percent instead of rising 0.3 percent as previously reported.

“Disruptions from the coronavirus will bring the economy’s main engine to a halt,” said Lydia Boussour, a senior U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York. “As the virus keeps consumers at home and panic spreads, discretionary spending and ‘social consumption’ will take a significant hit.”__Al Jazeera