Brussels wants 30-day restriction on all non-essential travel to EU

Brussels wants to introduce a 30-day restriction on all non-essential travel into the European Union in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The European Commission says it is proposing the measures in a bid to relieve the pressure on healthcare systems.

It said it also wants to bring in fast lanes at borders to give priority to essential medical supplies and goods.

“We need to do more to reduce the huge pressure on our healthcare system,” said European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen.

“Here in Europe, we are heavily affected by the virus. And we know that everything that reduces social interaction also reduces the speed of the spread of the virus. The less travel, the more we can contain the virus.”

Von der Leyen says that people with long-term EU residency or who are family members of European citizens, plus diplomats, doctors and health care workers could be exempted from the ban. Transport workers could also be exempt to help keep goods flowing.

It is unclear if and when the measures will be introduced. But European leaders have planned a video conference for Tuesday to discuss the coronavirus outbreak.__EuroNews

