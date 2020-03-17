Voice Of Vienna

Asylum seekers apply to ECHR over mistreatment by Greece

EDIRNE: Four asylum seekers, injured by Greek security forces along the Turkey-Greece border, applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), state-run Anadolu Agency reported on March 16.

Ali Cengiz Kalkan, the provincial health director of Northwestern Edirne province, told Anadolu Agency that the asylum seekers applied to the ECHR through their lawyers.

Apart from the four asylum seekers, 25 more, who had been subjected to violence by Greece, are preparing to apply to the international court, according to Kalkan.

As of March 16, asylum seekers have been waiting on the Greek border for the last 18 days to reach Europe. Greek security forces use disproportionate force on asylum seekers, with tear gas, pressurized water, and live ammunition.

More than 10,000 asylum seekers spend their nights in tents struggling under harsh conditions as the weather gets colder.

Turkey provided health services to 7,024 asylum seekers

Kalkan conveyed that Turkey has so far provided 7,024 asylum seekers with health services.

He added that three asylum seekers were killed, and 213 injured during Greece’s interventions, while 13 of them are still under treatment in hospitals.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Late last month, Turkey announced it would no longer stop asylum seekers from reaching Europe via land, while banning boat crossings as too dangerous, accusing the EU of failing to keep promises under the 2016 migrant deal.

Ankara also warned that due to incessant attacks on civilians in Idlib, Syria, a million refugees were moving toward Turkey’s borders.

Turkey currently hosts over 3.7 million Syrians, making it the world’s top refugee-hosting country.__Hurriyet

