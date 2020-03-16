Kashmir: 4 Militants Killed In Anantnag Gunfight

SRINAGAR – Four militants belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfits, were killed in a gunfight with state forces Watarigam area of Dialgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday, police said.

Acting on specific information, state forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Dar Mohalla Watarigam area of Dialgam in the south Kashmir district on Sunday morning, a police spokesman said.

He said during the search operation, the militants fired upon the search party of the forces.

The fire was retaliated leading to an gunfight in which four militants were killed, the spokesman said.

He said three of the slain militants — district commander Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat, Omar Ameen Bhat and Sajad Ahmed Bhat — were affiliated with LeT, while Gulzar Ahmed Bhat belonged to HM.

All of them were residents of the neighbouring Kulgam district, he added.

“Two AK 47 rifles, two pistols, ammunition and other incriminating material have been recovered from the site of the encounter,” the spokesman said, adding all the slain militants were involved in several militancy related cases.

Militant arrested in Baramulla

A militant was arrested during a cordon and search operation in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The militant was identified as Danish Kakroo, resident of Chesti Colony in Baramulla, a police official said.

The operation is still in progress, the official said, adding, further details are awaited.

In a separate incident, police apprehended two persons from Alstop Mirbazar in district Kulgam of South Kashmir.

One of them has been identified as Parveez Ahmad Mantoo, resident of Khudwani Kulgam, while the identity of the other is being ascertained, the official said.

He said police recovered a pistol, three grenades and some cash from them.__Kashmir Observer