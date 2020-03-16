Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: 4 Militants Killed In Anantnag Gunfight
Kashmir: 4 Militants Killed In Anantnag Gunfight

Kashmir: 4 Militants Killed In Anantnag Gunfight

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-03-16, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

SRINAGAR – Four militants belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfits, were killed in a gunfight with state forces Watarigam area of Dialgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday, police said.

Acting on specific information, state forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Dar Mohalla Watarigam area of Dialgam in the south Kashmir district on Sunday morning, a police spokesman said.

He said during the search operation, the militants fired upon the search party of the forces.

The fire was retaliated leading to an gunfight in which four militants were killed, the spokesman said.

He said three of the slain militants — district commander Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat, Omar Ameen Bhat and Sajad Ahmed Bhat — were affiliated with LeT, while Gulzar Ahmed Bhat belonged to HM.

All of them were residents of the neighbouring Kulgam district, he added.

“Two AK 47 rifles, two pistols, ammunition and other incriminating material have been recovered from the site of the encounter,” the spokesman said, adding all the slain militants were involved in several militancy related cases.

Militant arrested in Baramulla

A militant was arrested during a cordon and search operation in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The militant was identified as Danish Kakroo, resident of Chesti Colony in Baramulla, a police official said.

The operation is still in progress, the official said, adding, further details are awaited.

In a separate incident, police apprehended two persons from Alstop Mirbazar in district Kulgam of South Kashmir.

One of them has been identified as Parveez Ahmad Mantoo, resident of Khudwani Kulgam, while the identity of the other is being ascertained, the official said.

He said police recovered a pistol, three grenades and some cash from them.__Kashmir Observer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Germany to close borders with five countries

Germany will partially close its borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg and... more»

Kashmir: 4 Militants Killed In Anantnag Gunfight

SRINAGAR – Four militants belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM)... more»

Israel: Netanyahu’s rival Gantz secures 61 majority to form government

The main rival to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won support from Israel’s Arab... more»

Mandates above all? Macron declares himself ‘guarantor of HEALTH & democracy’ as Paris pushes citizens to vote amid coronavirus

The pandemic has put France on lockdown, with public venues and shops shut down. Polling... more»

Coronavirus: US airports in disarray over screening

US airports have been thrown into chaos as new coronavirus health screening measures for people... more»

Austria bans gatherings of more than five people to fight coronavirus

Austria on Sunday banned gatherings of more than five people and told residents to go out only if... more»

KASHMIR: THERE WILL BE NO DEMOGRAPHIC CHANGE IN J&K: MODI

NEW DELHI, Mar 14: A delegation of Jammu Kashmir Apni Party led by its president Syed Mohammad... more»

Pakistan: Courts won’t allow govt to ban media; comments IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islam­abad High Court (IHC) on Saturday directed the Pakistan Telecommunica­tion... more»

COVID-19 could end in June globally if all countries take strong action: Chinese expert

The COVID-19 pandemic could be brought under control in June if all impacted countries take the... more»

Yellow Vests DEFY Covid-19, lockdown & TEAR GAS to protest Macron government

Yellow Vest demonstrators aren’t letting a ban on mass gatherings or fears of coronavirus stop... more»

Search

Back to Top