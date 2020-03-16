Voice Of Vienna

Coronavirus: US airports in disarray over screening

US airports have been thrown into chaos as new coronavirus health screening measures for people returning from Europe come into force.

Long queues formed as travellers waited for hours for the screenings before passing through customs.

The US is banning the entry of people travelling from the UK and Ireland from midnight on Monday (04:00 GMT Tuesday).

As a result, the UK Foreign Office is now advising against all but essential travel to the whole of the US.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that the US is “doing very precise Medical Screenings at our airports”.

“Pardon the interruptions and delays, we are moving as quickly as possible, but it is very important that we be vigilant and careful. We must get it right. Safety first!”

The US has more than 2,700 confirmed cases, with 54 deaths.

Correspondents say there is a growing sense of unease and confusion in the US, with fears of a run on hospital beds and concern about childcare as tens of millions of children are sent home from school.

During a briefing on Saturday, the White House suggested domestic travel restrictions may be coming.

Mr Trump said: “If you don’t have to travel, I wouldn’t do it. We want this thing to end. We don’t want a lot of people getting infected.”

But infectious diseases chief Dr Anthony Fauci told ABC News on Sunday that the notion was “not seriously discussed”.

“I don’t see that right now or in the immediate future. But remember, we are very open-minded about whatever it takes to preserve the health of the American public.”__BBC

